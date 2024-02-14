Sam Evian's 'Plunge': A Musical Journey of Memories and Growth

Sam Evian to Release New Album 'Plunge' on March 22, Drops New Single 'Rollin' In'

Advertisment

Following the success of his lead single 'Wild Days', Sam Evian has announced the release of his upcoming album 'Plunge' on March 22. Along with the announcement, Evian shared his second single 'Rollin' In' from the album, which is a reflection of his personal memories and growth.

A Musical Journey of Memories and Growth

With 'Rollin' In', Sam Evian takes listeners on a journey of self-discovery and growth. The single is described as a "reflection of memories" that showcases Evian's personal growth. The song features a sax solo that pays tribute to jazz legend Wayne Shorter, adding depth and complexity to the track.

Advertisment

Evian wrote the songs for 'Plunge' with the intention of keeping them simple and focused. He recorded the album at Flying Cloud Studios in Upstate New York, working with various collaborators to bring his vision to life.

The Complicated Love Story that Inspired 'Plunge'

The album 'Plunge' was written from the perspective of Evian's musician parents and their complicated love story. Evian wanted to capture the essence of their relationship and the impact it had on him growing up. The album is a tribute to their love and the sacrifices they made for their music.

Advertisment

Speaking about the album, Evian said, "I wanted to write songs that were simple and focused, and that could capture the essence of my parents' love story. I wanted to pay tribute to their sacrifices and the impact they had on me."

A Visual Journey with 'Rollin' In' Music Video

The music video for 'Rollin' In' was directed by CJ Harvey and takes viewers on a visual journey through Evian's memories. The video features a series of vignettes that showcase Evian's personal growth and the influences that shaped him.

Advertisment

Speaking about the video, Harvey said, "I wanted to create a visual journey that could capture the essence of Sam's memories and the growth he's experienced. I wanted to show the influences that shaped him and the impact they had on his music."

With 'Plunge', Sam Evian has created an album that is both personal and relatable. The album is a reflection of his memories and growth, and a tribute to the sacrifices his parents made for their music. Fans can expect a musical journey that is both simple and complex, and that showcases Evian's unique perspective.

The album is set to be released on March 22 via Flying Cloud Recordings and Thirty Tigers. Fans can pre-order the album and check out the music video for 'Rollin' In' now.

In conclusion, Sam Evian's upcoming album 'Plunge' is a musical journey of memories and growth, inspired by his musician parents and their complicated love story. The second single 'Rollin' In' is a reflection of his personal growth, featuring a sax solo that pays tribute to Wayne Shorter. Fans can expect an album that is both simple and complex, showcasing Evian's unique perspective.