Salvadiscos: Barcelona's Vinyl Revival and the Power of Community

In the heart of Barcelona's Poble Sec, a cultural association named Salvadiscos has emerged as an unexpected haven for DJs and music collectors alike. What started as a humble second-hand vinyl record shop has since blossomed into a thriving association boasting over 8,000 members, an expansion that took place during the challenging years of the pandemic.

Advertisment

The Resurgence of Vinyl

The rise of Salvadiscos mirrors the wider resurgence of vinyl records in Barcelona and Catalonia, where sales have surpassed those of CDs for the first time since the 1980s, as of 2023. This revival defies the convenience of digital music formats, such as Spotify, and is celebrated by vinyl enthusiasts who cherish the superior sound quality and broader music variety offered by these timeless records.

Lorcan Doherty, a DJ and vinyl collector, shares his thoughts on the trend: "There's something about the physicality of it, the process of putting the needle on the record and listening to it from start to finish. It's a more intimate experience than streaming music on your phone."

Advertisment

Lea Beliaeva Bander, a fellow DJ and vinyl aficionado, concurs, "Vinyl offers a wider range of music, especially for niche genres and older tracks that you can't find on digital platforms."

A Thriving Community

Salvadiscos has become more than just a place to buy vinyl records; it is now a vibrant community hub. The association hosts regular DJ nights, concerts, workshops, and book presentations, all revolving around music and vinyl culture.

Advertisment

David Ayllón, one of the founding members of Salvadiscos, explains the significance of this community: "Music is a universal language, and vinyl is a tangible piece of that language. By bringing people together around vinyl, we're creating a space for connection and shared experiences."

The Impact on Barcelona's Music Scene

This vinyl renaissance is not confined to Salvadiscos; it's transforming Barcelona's music scene at large. Record stores and listening bars are sprouting up across the city, each contributing to the rich tapestry of the local music culture.

Advertisment

Carlos, owner of Surco, one of the city's older record stores, reflects on this shift: "When we started, our clientele was mostly tourists looking for something unique to take back home. Now, we see locals coming in to buy vinyl, often young people who are just discovering the format."

Marc, from Wah Wah, another well-established record store, adds, "The resurgence of vinyl has breathed new life into our business and the music scene in general. It's exciting to see this old medium finding new relevance in today's world."

As vinyl continues to make its mark on Barcelona and Catalonia, it serves as a testament to the enduring power of music and the human connection that it fosters. The story of Salvadiscos is not merely about the revival of a forgotten format but about the creation of a community bound by a shared love for music.

In a world where digital convenience often takes precedence, the resilience of vinyl records and the communities they inspire offer a refreshing reminder of the value of tangible experiences and human connections. As Lorcan Doherty aptly puts it, "Vinyl is not just about the music; it's about the experience."