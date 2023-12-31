Royal Rhythms: Prince William Reveals Sons’ Divergent Musical Tastes

In a revelation that has sparked interest from music enthusiasts and royal watchers alike, Prince William has opened up about the disparate musical preferences of his two sons, Prince George and Prince Louis. As it turns out, the young royals have rather divergent tastes, with Prince George, 10, showing a strong predilection for heavy rock, while his younger brother Prince Louis, 5, favors mellower melodies.

A Tale of Two Tastes

Prince William spilled the beans on his sons’ musical inclinations at the prestigious Earthshot Prize awards, where he revealed that Prince George has developed a deep appreciation for the gritty and aggressive sound of veteran rock bands, namely AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. In stark contrast, Prince Louis has been won over by the catchy tunes and soothing harmonies of American pop band OneRepublic.

Music and Brotherhood

Despite their diverging tastes in music, the royal siblings share a robust bond. This fact was beautifully illustrated in a recent photograph that featured the brothers sharing a hearty laugh. The picture was part of a reel shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Instagram, showcasing their best moments in 2023, which included both personal and professional highlights.

Earthshot Prize and School Commitments

Prince George was, unfortunately, unable to attend the Earthshot Prize event due to school commitments, which are believed to be entrance exams for his future education. As a result, Prince William embarked on a solo four-day trip to Singapore, while Kate Middleton stayed back in England to support George with his exams. At the Earthshot Prize awards, Prince William also took a moment to express his admiration for the emotionally charged performance by the band Bastille, particularly their rendition of ‘Pompeii’ that moved many attendees to tears.