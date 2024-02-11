Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces Diverse Class of 2024 Nominees

In a riveting announcement that has sent ripples through the music industry, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its nominees for the Class of 2024. The list, brimming with legendary artists, includes Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Dave Matthews Band, Oasis, Lenny Kravitz, Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest, Jane’s Addiction, Sinéad O’Connor, Sade, Kool & Gang, Peter Frampton, and Eric B. & Rakim.

A Star-Studded Lineup

A total of ten artists are making their debut as nominees, including the iconic Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, and Sade. Among the returnees are Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Jane’s Addiction, and A Tribe Called Quest.

Osbourne's nomination marks a significant milestone, as he is already a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee as part of Black Sabbath. If selected, he will join the elite group of double-inductees.

Interestingly, Cher, who is making her first appearance on the ballot, has expressed her disinterest in joining the Rock Hall, stating she would decline even if offered a million dollars.

The Road to the Hall of Fame

To be eligible for nomination, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior. The 2024 nominees span a wide range of genres and eras, reflecting the rich diversity of rock 'n' roll.

Fans worldwide can cast their vote once per day for their favorite nominees through the official fan vote on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website. The top five artists selected by the fans will comprise a "fans' ballot," tallied alongside the other ballots from the international voting body of over 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry members.

Awaiting the Induction

The induction class will be officially announced in late April, with the ceremony set to take place in Cleveland later in the year. The Rock Hall will continue its partnership with Disney+ and ABC for the ceremony, ensuring fans from all corners of the globe can witness the historic event.

Today's announcement of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 nominees has ignited excitement and anticipation across the music world. The list, featuring a mix of first-time and returning nominees, underscores the diverse tapestry of rock 'n' roll and its enduring legacy.

As fans eagerly await the induction ceremony, the nominees continue to captivate audiences with their timeless music, leaving an indelible mark on the annals of rock history. With a lineup that includes cherished icons and groundbreaking artists, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music's power to inspire, unite, and transcend.