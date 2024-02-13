Robert Plant and Alison Krauss: Can't Let Go Tour 2024

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Set to Enchant Pinewood Bowl in June

Legendary musicians Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are gearing up for an enchanting performance at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln, Nebraska, as part of their much-anticipated 'Can't Let Go Tour 2024'. The iconic duo, who first joined forces for the Grammy-winning album 'Raising Sand' in 2007, will be taking the stage on June 5th, treating fans to a magical evening filled with music and memories.

A Tour to Remember: When and Where

Kicking off on June 2nd in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the 'Can't Let Go Tour' will span nearly 30 shows, primarily covering cities in the North American West Coast and Midwest. The tour's final performance is scheduled for September 1st in Vail, Colorado.

Apart from their Lincoln, Nebraska stop, other notable tour dates include:

June 8th - Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO

June 10th - The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

June 13th - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL

June 16th - Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

June 20th - Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

June 22nd - Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, NY

June 24th - TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia, PA

A Musical Journey: Tickets and Preventing Scalping

Tickets for all shows will go on sale starting February 16th at 10 AM local time. In an effort to prevent scalping and ensure that genuine fans have access to tickets, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are focusing on Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange.

A Dynamic Duo: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss first collaborated on the Grammy-winning album 'Raising Sand' in 2007, which drew critical acclaim and recognition. They reunited in 2021 for their second collaborative album, 'Raise The Roof', which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Their 'Can't Let Go Tour' will feature songs from both albums, as well as covers of early blues, country, folk-rock, and lost soul music. They will be accompanied by a talented band, including lead guitarist JD McPherson and string master Stuart Duncan.

In a recent interview, the duo discussed their experiences performing together, their growth as a band, and their excitement for the upcoming tour.

Robert Plant shared, "Performing with Alison is always an incredible experience. Our voices complement each other in a way that creates something truly unique. I'm really looking forward to this tour and sharing our music with fans across North America."

Alison Krauss added, "Working with Robert has been an amazing journey. I'm thrilled to be reunited with him on stage and to share our passion for music with audiences once again."

With their rich musical backgrounds and undeniable chemistry, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are set to deliver an unforgettable performance at Pinewood Bowl and beyond.

As the 'Can't Let Go Tour' draws near, fans can look forward to an extraordinary musical journey that celebrates the power of collaboration and the enduring beauty of timeless melodies.