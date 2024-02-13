Robert Plant and Alison Krauss: A Magnetic Musical Pair Returns for North American Tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, an unlikely yet captivating duo, are set to embark on a North American tour this summer, headlining the Edmonton Folk Music Festival. The long-awaited reunion promises a fusion of new material and beloved classics, showcasing their undeniable musical chemistry.

Advertisment

A Magnetic Musical Pair Returns to the Spotlight

Robert Plant, the iconic Led Zeppelin frontman, and Alison Krauss, a globally recognized country-bluegrass singer, have announced their much-anticipated return to the stage for a North American tour this summer. Kicking off on June 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and concluding on September 1 in Vail, Colorado, the tour includes a headlining performance at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival on August 11.

Harmonious History and Recent Accolades

Advertisment

The duo's collaboration dates back to their critically acclaimed album 'Raising Sand' in 2007, which earned them a Grammy for Album of the Year. More recently, they released 'Raise the Roof' in 2021, debuting in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 and receiving multiple Grammy nominations. Plant and Krauss's unique blend of rock, country, and bluegrass has garnered praise from fans and critics alike.

Edmonton Folk Music Festival: A Star-Studded Lineup

While the full festival lineup will be announced on May 28, Plant's appearance at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival marks his first time gracing the event's stage. Krauss, on the other hand, previously performed there in 2005. Joining Plant and Krauss on tour will be JD McPherson and other talented musicians, ensuring an unforgettable experience for audiences.

As the summer of 2024 approaches, music lovers eagerly await the opportunity to witness the magic of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss live on stage. Their North American tour, including their highly anticipated performance at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival, is set to be a memorable celebration of their enduring musical partnership.