Robert Chagora: A Musical Resurgence Amidst Death Rumors

Former Assegai Crew member, Robert Chagora, has returned to the music industry, injecting a unique blend of gospel and sungura — a popular Zimbabwean music genre — into the scene. This move comes after a series of false death rumors which, instead of dampening his spirit, fuelled his desire to reassert his presence in the music world.

The Resilience of the Assegai Crew

Formed in Mutare, Zimbabwe, the Assegai Crew made a significant impact in the late 1990s. Despite the disbandment of the group, five of its original members, including Chagora, continue to keep their music careers alive. The resilience of these musicians is evident as they continue to make waves in the industry, even as they mourn the loss of three of their former bandmates.

The Journey of a Musician

Chagora's journey in music began at a tender age, with his first foray into the world of rhythm being on the drums at Sakubva Zaoga Church. His musical talent evolved as he transitioned from the church to the Assegai band, marking the beginning of a dynamic career. This journey, filled with highs and lows, has shaped Chagora into the artist he is today.

Reviving a Career with Support

Kudzai Gwaze, otherwise known as 'C Bleech', a renowned music engineer at C Bleech Studios in Mutare, has expressed his unwavering support for Chagora. Gwaze's confidence in Chagora's music serves as a testament to the potential present in his career revival. This support system is an essential component for Chagora as he navigates his way back into the music industry.

