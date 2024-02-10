RMA Studio Academy: Empowering Dreams and Unleashing Talent in the Philippine Music Scene

Erika Poturnak, daughter of celebrated actress Ina Raymundo, attributes her acceptance into the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston to Jade Riccio and her RMA Studio Academy. The flourishing academy, a hub for budding musicians in Pasig, Philippines, is the brainchild of renowned soprano and six-time Aliw Award winner, Jade Riccio.

The Genesis of RMA Studio Academy

In 2020, as the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, Jade Riccio seized the opportunity to share her passion and expertise by offering online singing lessons. This initiative not only provided solace and creative outlet for many during the trying times but also laid the foundation for what would become RMA Studio Academy.

Unleashing Talent and Empowering Dreams

Erika Poturnak's journey is a testament to the transformative power of RMA Studio Academy. Under the guidance of Jade Riccio and her team of 23 coaches, Erika honed her skills and secured a coveted spot at Berklee College of Music. She is not alone in her success; celebrities such as Maymay Entrata and Sam Cruz, daughter of Sunshine Cruz, have also credited Jade and RMA Studio Academy for their growth and accomplishments in music.

A Symphony of Success

As RMA Studio Academy continues to make its mark in the Philippine music scene, stories like Erika Poturnak's serve as a powerful reminder of the academy's commitment to nurturing talent and empowering dreams. With Jade Riccio at the helm, RMA Studio Academy is set to shape the future of music, one note at a time.