Rita Ora Adopts 'Mob Wife' Trend and Teases New Single Inspired by Her Mother

The 'mob wife' fashion trend, an ostentatious departure from last year's minimalistic style, is swiftly gaining traction on platforms like TikTok. Among the trend's latest adopters is British singer and actress, Rita Ora, who was recently spotted embracing the trend with a bold leopard print fur coat by Prada in Paris.

Advertisment

Embracing the 'Mob Wife' Trend

Seen stepping out for dinner with her mother and friends at the famed Lapérouse restaurant in Paris, Rita's ensemble was a testament to the 'mob wife' aesthetic, characterized by fur coats, bold makeup, and an air of flamboyance. She paired her statement coat with a sleek black mini dress, opaque stockings, strappy heels, and gold earrings. Adding to the retro-inspired glamour, Ora sported a vintage-style updo.

Rita is not alone in adopting this flamboyant style. Other notable celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence, Dua Lipa, and Kendall Jenner, have also been spotted donning fur coats and red lipstick, signaling a clear shift in fashion trends.

Rita's New Single - A Tribute to Her Mother

While Rita's fashion choices have been making waves, so has her music. The singer recently shared a snippet of her new single, 'Shape Of Me,' on Instagram. The song, part of a collaboration with country music star, Keith Urban, is a heartfelt homage to her mother, Vera. Coinciding with Vera's 60th birthday, the song's lyrics are inspired by Rita's feelings for her mother. The full version of 'Shape Of Me' is eagerly awaited by fans and is set to release on January 26.