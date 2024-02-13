Rising Star Ggoldie: Mzansi's 20-Year-Old DJ and Producer

Meet Ggoldie, the 20-year-old DJ and producer from Thembisa who is quickly becoming one of Mzansi's hottest stars. Born Tshegofatso Mashabele, Ggoldie started her career in 2021 after a friend suggested she take up DJing as a hobby. She gained popularity after teasing her first single 'Asambe' in 2023, and has since become one of the few female producers in the industry.

From Farming to Music: Ggoldie's Journey

Despite her background in agriculture, Ggoldie chose to pursue music and logistics instead. She initially applied to a farming school, but ultimately decided that her studies could still benefit her career as an artist and DJ.

"I always loved music, but I never thought it could be a career for me," Ggoldie said in a recent Q&A session. "It wasn't until my friend suggested I try DJing that I realized I could turn my passion into a profession."

A Unique Approach to Selecting Music

Ggoldie is known for her unique approach to selecting music for her sets. She determines her sets based on her audience's age group and environment, ensuring that she always plays music that resonates with her crowd.

"I like to play Amapiano, but I also mix in other genres depending on the vibe of the event," Ggoldie explained. "I want to make sure everyone is having a good time and feels connected to the music."

The Story Behind the Name 'Ggoldie'

Ggoldie's nickname is derived from the children's book character Goldilocks. "I've always loved the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears," she said. "I think it's a great metaphor for finding the perfect balance in life, and that's what I try to do with my music."

As Ggoldie continues to make a name for herself in the music industry, she remains committed to her unique approach and passion for DJing and producing music. "I'm grateful for the opportunities I've had so far, and I'm excited to see what the future holds," she said.

With her talent, determination, and unique perspective, Ggoldie is sure to be a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Keep an eye out for this rising star.

