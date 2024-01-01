en English
Music

RIIZE’s Anton Goes Viral with Witty Response to ‘Nepo Baby’ Criticism

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
RIIZE’s Anton Goes Viral with Witty Response to ‘Nepo Baby’ Criticism

In the thriving world of K-pop, RIIZE’s Anton has catapulted to internet stardom, not just for his talent and charisma, but for his humorous and bold approach to criticism. His swift rise to fame has been marked by a recent viral incident where he responded to the derogatory label of a “nepo baby” with an unexpected, yet witty retort that has left fans and netizens alike in admiration.

RIIZE’s Anton: Talent Beyond Nepotism

Anton, son of the renowned Korean composer, record producer, singer, and songwriter Lee Yoon Sang, is a member of the K-pop group RIIZE. His talent and charisma were highlighted during a special collaboration with his father at the 2023 MBC Music Festival. Despite being dubbed a “nepo baby” – a term used to suggest someone has leveraged family connections to advance their career – Anton’s individual talent and appeal have shone through.

A Humorous Retort Goes Viral

The “nepo baby” comment surfaced on a TikTok video featuring Anton and his father. In a demonstration of his wit and self-assuredness, Anton responded with a heart emoji and a reference to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.” This unexpected retort has drawn admiration from fans and netizens who praised his direct and unbothered attitude. The sphere of social media, often harsh for idols, erupted with laughter, celebrating Anton’s bold and iconic comeback.

RIIZE and the Power of Social Media Engagement

RIIZE and its members, including Anton, have become well-known for their proactive engagement with fans on TikTok. Anton’s humorous and fearless response has become a shining example of how to handle criticism with style and grace, further solidifying the group’s mark on the platform. This incident has highlighted the power of social media in shaping the narratives of K-pop idols, with Anton’s story showcasing the potential for a direct, humorous, and authentic interaction with fans.

Music South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

