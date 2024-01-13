RIIZE Shines on ‘Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet’: A Promising Start in K-Pop

RIIZE, the newest sensation in the K-Pop industry, has showcased their exceptional talent on the recent episode of ‘Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet’, a talk show hosted by Korea’s original ‘It Girl’, Lee Hyori. The group’s mesmerizing performances of their tracks ‘Get A Guitar’ and ‘Love 119′, and covers of iconic K-Pop songs like Lee Hyori’s ’10 Minutes’ and SHINee’s ‘Replay’, have captivated the audience and have been the highlight of the show.

RIIZE’s Stellar Performance

The second episode of ‘Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet’ saw the fresh talent RIIZE displaying their strong stage presence and vocal prowess. Their performances have been noted for their energy, precision, and the clear chemistry among the group’s members. Their skillful renditions of classic K-Pop tracks have not only entertained the audience but have also earned them the admiration of Lee Hyori.

Lee Hyori’s Banter and Admiration

Known for her candidness, Lee Hyori teased the young group about their shyness and the age gap between her and them. However, besides the playful banter, she showed genuine admiration for the members of RIIZE. She particularly pointed out Wonbin’s standout visuals, which she discovered after her staff’s praises led her to look up his airport photos, validating the buzz around his exceptional looks.

RIIZE: A Group with No Leader

During the course of the show, RIIZE explained their unique approach of not having a designated leader. They shared that the absence of a specific leader cultivates a sense of collective responsibility, with each member leading with the mindset of being a leader. This democratic approach seems to contribute to the group’s harmony and mutual respect, making a lasting impression on Lee Hyori and the audience.

In conclusion, RIIZE has indeed risen to the occasion with their appearance on ‘Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet’. Their captivating performances, unique approach to leadership, and the members’ individual charisma have earned them praise from the veteran singer Lee Hyori, marking a promising start to their journey in the K-Pop industry.