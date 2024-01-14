en English
Accidents

Resilience Resonates as Hong Kong Boy Band Mirror Returns After Tragic Concert Accident

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
Resilience Resonates as Hong Kong Boy Band Mirror Returns After Tragic Concert Accident

After a significant hiatus due to a tragic accident at one of their concerts in 2022, Hong Kong-based boy band Mirror is back in the spotlight with a new tour, packing 16 sold-out concerts in their home city and gearing up for an international tour. The incident during their performance involved an overhead screen falling and injuring dancers Mo Li Kai-yin and Chang Tsz-fung, marking a dark chapter in the band’s otherwise stellar career.

Accident’s Aftermath and Lingering Effects

In a heartrending turn of events, Mo Li Kai-yin sustained severe injuries and faced the risk of paralysis, while another dancer, Zisac Law Tak chi, fell from a malfunctioning elevating platform. Law’s recovery has been a testament to human resilience, with extensive rehabilitation measures including magnetic brain stimulation therapy, physiotherapy, and acupuncture. Despite these efforts, the incident has left lasting effects, both physical and emotional, on all those involved.

Legal Implications and Repercussions

While the concert’s co-producers, MakerVille and Music Nation Group, were found blameless after the official investigation, the Labour Department did not let the matter rest. It filed 15 prosecutions against three companies, citing breaches of occupational health and safety legislation and employee compensation laws. Studiodanz, the company that hired the dancers, and Engineering Impact, which failed to ensure safe devices, were fined. In addition, three employees of Engineering Impact face trial for allegedly falsifying equipment data.

Mirror’s Resilience and Return

Following the accident, Mirror’s dancers expressed their anger at the organizers for neglecting safety measures. Some found new avenues in their professional lives, working with other Cantopop stars or running dance classes. However, the band’s core members maintained a low public profile, reflecting on the challenges they faced. Their return to the stage is marked by a poignant ballad, a testament to their resilience and a tribute to their struggle.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

