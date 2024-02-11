In an episode of KBS2's variety show "Happy Together 4," Red Velvet's Joy revealed the changes the group has experienced around their seven-year anniversary. With their latest single 'Psycho' reaching number one on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart, the most significant change post-debut, according to Joy, was the introduction of individual rooms for the members.

A Selfless Gesture: Seulgi's Room

As the group transitioned into their new living arrangements, they faced a unique challenge: limited space. With five members and only four rooms, one member would have to make a sacrifice. In an act of selflessness, Seulgi volunteered to occupy the laundry room as her sleeping quarters.

Creating Space: Seulgi's Dressing Room

Although Seulgi had given up her claim to a traditional bedroom, she still required a space to prepare for her performances and public appearances. To compensate for her makeshift sleeping quarters, Seulgi requested the hallway as her dressing room. Surprised by her determination, the "Happy Together 4" cast commended Seulgi for her decisiveness and commitment to preserving both Red Velvet's friendship and her own territory.

Seulgi's selfless act reveals the strong bond and camaraderie shared by the members of Red Velvet. As they continue to make waves in the music industry and expand their global fanbase, their unwavering support for one another remains a testament to the group's resilience and unity.

In a world where success often breeds competition and rivalry, Red Velvet stands as a beacon of collaboration and friendship. Seulgi's sacrifice, emblematic of the group's dedication to one another, serves as a powerful reminder that the true strength of a team lies in its ability to prioritize the collective good over individual desires.

As Red Velvet celebrates its seventh anniversary and enjoys the success of their latest single 'Psycho,' fans around the world are captivated not only by their musical talent but also by their unwavering commitment to one another. In a global landscape marked by division and strife, Red Velvet's story offers a refreshing narrative of unity, sacrifice, and sisterhood.

In the end, it is this powerful bond and the human stories that underpin it that have endeared Red Velvet to fans worldwide. Seulgi's selfless act in the face of limited living arrangements and the group's collective support of one another serve as a testament to the enduring power of friendship and unity in the face of adversity.

As Red Velvet continues to make its mark on the global music scene, fans eagerly anticipate the stories and music that will emerge from this dynamic and resilient group. In a world that often feels fragmented and uncertain, Red Velvet's story offers a message of hope, unity, and the transformative power of friendship.