Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi Electrify Fans at NYE Countdown Event in Philippines

In the heart of BGC Taguig, as the world sat on the edge of 2024, K-pop enthusiasts reveled in a musical extravaganza dubbed Salubong2024. The spotlight shone on Irene and Seulgi, members of the globally acclaimed South Korean girl group, Red Velvet. The duo seized the stage, performing their chart-topping hit ‘Naughty’, an electrifying spectacle that unfolded merely half an hour before the onset of the New Year.

Red Velvet: A Name That Echoes Worldwide.

Red Velvet, a name that reverberates in the international music landscape, has consistently gifted their fans with performances that blend captivating choreography with infectious melodies. This New Year’s Eve was no exception. As the clock ticked closer to the dawn of 2024, Irene, Seulgi, and Wendy, the group’s members, readied to deliver a spellbinding performance at ‘NYE at the 5th: New Year’s Countdown’ event in the Philippines.

Salubong2024: An Interlude Between Years

Salubong2024, the New Year’s countdown event, not only marked the end of one year but also heralded the beginning of another. This transition was made even more memorable by the lively performance of ‘Naughty’ by Irene and Seulgi. Their performance was a celebration of the past year’s triumphs and a jubilant welcome to the promising prospects of the coming year.

Red Velvet: A Year in Review and a Look Ahead

The group reflected on their successes in 2023, notably the release of their third studio album ‘Chill Kill’, which amassed a staggering 410,784 sales within its first week. As they looked forward to 2024, Red Velvet shared their aspirations for a new album release in commemoration of their 10th anniversary. The ‘NYE at the 5th’ event, presented by Coca Cola in collaboration with Metrobank, Hyundai, Globe, and Live MNL, served as an apt platform for the group to express their excitement and aspirations for the year ahead.