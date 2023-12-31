en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi Electrify Fans at NYE Countdown Event in Philippines

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:13 pm EST
Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi Electrify Fans at NYE Countdown Event in Philippines

In the heart of BGC Taguig, as the world sat on the edge of 2024, K-pop enthusiasts reveled in a musical extravaganza dubbed Salubong2024. The spotlight shone on Irene and Seulgi, members of the globally acclaimed South Korean girl group, Red Velvet. The duo seized the stage, performing their chart-topping hit ‘Naughty’, an electrifying spectacle that unfolded merely half an hour before the onset of the New Year.

Red Velvet: A Name That Echoes Worldwide.

Red Velvet, a name that reverberates in the international music landscape, has consistently gifted their fans with performances that blend captivating choreography with infectious melodies. This New Year’s Eve was no exception. As the clock ticked closer to the dawn of 2024, Irene, Seulgi, and Wendy, the group’s members, readied to deliver a spellbinding performance at ‘NYE at the 5th: New Year’s Countdown’ event in the Philippines.

Salubong2024: An Interlude Between Years

Salubong2024, the New Year’s countdown event, not only marked the end of one year but also heralded the beginning of another. This transition was made even more memorable by the lively performance of ‘Naughty’ by Irene and Seulgi. Their performance was a celebration of the past year’s triumphs and a jubilant welcome to the promising prospects of the coming year.

Red Velvet: A Year in Review and a Look Ahead

The group reflected on their successes in 2023, notably the release of their third studio album ‘Chill Kill’, which amassed a staggering 410,784 sales within its first week. As they looked forward to 2024, Red Velvet shared their aspirations for a new album release in commemoration of their 10th anniversary. The ‘NYE at the 5th’ event, presented by Coca Cola in collaboration with Metrobank, Hyundai, Globe, and Live MNL, served as an apt platform for the group to express their excitement and aspirations for the year ahead.

0
Music South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unveiling 2023's Standout Tracks: A Playlist for the Eclectic Ear

By BNN Correspondents

2023 MBC Music Festival: A Grand K-Pop Celebration Ushers in the New Year

By BNN Correspondents

Ice Prince Asserts 'Oleku' Pioneered Afrobeats

By BNN Correspondents

The Fascinating Evolution of Music Consumption: A Technological and Cultural Chronicle

By BNN Correspondents

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Unexpected Connection: Behind-the-Scen ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 hours
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Unexpected Connection: Behind-the-Scen ...
heart comment 0
BTS’s J-Hope Reflects on Military Service in Year-End Message to Fans

By BNN Correspondents

BTS's J-Hope Reflects on Military Service in Year-End Message to Fans
Megan Thee Stallion’s 2024: Fresh Beats, Ventures, and Personal Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Megan Thee Stallion's 2024: Fresh Beats, Ventures, and Personal Growth
Obama’s Eclectic 2023 Playlist: Global Sounds and Emerging Talents Shine

By BNN Correspondents

Obama's Eclectic 2023 Playlist: Global Sounds and Emerging Talents Shine
Vinyl Records Hit a High Note: A Multibillion-Dollar Comeback

By Ebenezer Mensah

Vinyl Records Hit a High Note: A Multibillion-Dollar Comeback
Latest Headlines
World News
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
1 min
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
2 mins
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
4 mins
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
6 mins
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency
6 mins
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency
Graham Advocates for Mass Deportation Amid Immigration Crisis
12 mins
Graham Advocates for Mass Deportation Amid Immigration Crisis
CityLab’s Quiz: A Year in Review of Urban Developments in 2023
12 mins
CityLab’s Quiz: A Year in Review of Urban Developments in 2023
Psychedelic Research Makes a Comeback: Unraveling Therapeutic Potential
12 mins
Psychedelic Research Makes a Comeback: Unraveling Therapeutic Potential
Western Nations Fueling Conflict in Gaza, says Palestinian Ambassador
13 mins
Western Nations Fueling Conflict in Gaza, says Palestinian Ambassador
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
1 hour
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app