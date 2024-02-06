Re-TROS Tour: Liars and Battles Join North American Lineup

After a seven-year hiatus, Beijing's very own band Re-TROS has broken the silence with an exhilarating announcement about their upcoming tour in North America. The tour is set to kick off on March 30 at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn and will feature co-headlining performances with the renowned band Liars, spanning various locations across the continent.

A Special Inaugural Performance

The inaugural performance of the tour will not be an ordinary one. In a surprising move, Re-TROS has teamed up with Battles, a notable elevation from their previous New York City gig at the compact East Village club Berlin in 2017. This special performance is already creating a buzz and setting high expectations for what's to come.

A Look at Re-TROS's Journey

Re-TROS has been on a remarkable journey since their last album 'Before the Applause' in 2017. This album gained significant traction, courtesy of remixes by artists such as Liars, Fujiya & Miyagi, and Xiu Xiu. This success is evident in the anticipation surrounding their upcoming tour.

Ticket Sales and Tour Details

Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase starting February 7, at 10 AM local time. The price range for the tickets is between $10 and $1000, with an average price of $120. StarTickets.com will be handling the ticket sales for the tour. The tour will take the band to major cities such as New York City, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Boston, and Chicago. The band is scheduled to have five events in North America in 2024, with the next event slated for The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on April 3 and the final event at Thalia Hall in Chicago on April 12.