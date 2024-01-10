R&B Star Jeff Bernat to Serenade Singapore in 2024 Asia Tour

US-based R&B phenomenon Jeff Bernat has unveiled plans to take his musical prowess to Singapore. On March 18, 2024, the Gateway Theatre will reverberate with the soulful sounds of the acclaimed singer-songwriter, in an event titled 'Jeff Bernat Asia 2024 in Singapore'. The anticipation is palpable, with ticket sales set to commence on January 12, with a presale by Live Nation on January 11.

A Journey from Philippines to the Global Stage

Jeff Bernat's journey is one of passion, perseverance, and prodigious talent. Born in the Philippines and later relocated to Reno, Nevada, Bernat’s musical journey began at a tender age. However, it was in the vibrant and diverse music scene of Los Angeles that Bernat truly found his rhythm, his voice, and ultimately, his musical identity.

From 'The Gentleman Approach' to International Success

His 2011 debut album, 'The Gentleman Approach', catapulted Bernat to the limelight, particularly in South Korea, where fans resonated with his unique blend of R&B and soul. The album's hit single, 'Call You Mine', became a beloved anthem, its soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics capturing hearts worldwide.

A Prolific Career and Unwavering Influence

Bernat's influence extends beyond the music charts. His music was featured in the Oscar-winning movie 'Birdman', reaching an even wider audience. With a billion streams, multiple accolades, and a dedicated global fanbase, Bernat continues to shape the R&B genre, his music a testament to his talent and tenacity.