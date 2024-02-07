Rapper Chrisean Rock Under Investigation for Alleged Assault

Renowned rapper and public figure Chrisean Rock is embroiled in a court case following allegations of assault at the Novo club in Los Angeles on November 10. Chrisean, known to many as Chrisean Rock, is under scrutiny after reportedly assaulting an individual backstage during a Tamar Braxton show.

The Incident

The incident transpired in a backdrop of confusion and disappointment. Chrisean was scheduled to perform at the event, but contrary to her expectations of a rap performance, she was earmarked for a concluding dance act. This misunderstanding resulted in the rapper becoming agitated and allegedly attacking Wright, a backstage individual.

The Alleged Assault

Kevin Anderson, Wright's attorney, described the attack as unprovoked and severe. Chrisean, adorned with rings that Anderson likened to brass knuckles, allegedly hit Wright multiple times in the face, inflicting significant damage. Wright was later admitted to a hospital with two broken teeth and facial cuts. Anderson expressed surprise that Chrisean was permitted to exit the venue post-incident.

The Los Angeles Times revealed the legal filings pertaining to this assault claim, indicating that a criminal case had been filed against Chrisean in January. The charges against her include assault with a deadly weapon and battery.