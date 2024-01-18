Rackspace and BMG Collaborate to Enhance Music Services with Google Cloud’s AI

In a significant announcement, Rackspace Technology has revealed its partnership with BMG, one of the world’s leading music corporations, to elevate service offerings for artists and songwriters. The collaboration leverages Google Cloud’s cutting-edge AI and big data solutions, leading to a marked increase in the speed of royalty payment processing and music tracking.

BMG’s Leap to Google Cloud

BMG’s transition to Google Cloud has resulted in the successful migration of 95% of its applications and services. This move underscores a new era for BMG’s platform, which is now cloud-based, complete with state-of-the-art data tools and direct collaborations with premier streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple. The objective is simple – to provide clients with an expanded level of transparency and in-depth data access.

Optimizing Operational Efficiency

BMG’s decision to adopt Google Cloud, using tools like AI, Google Kubernetes Engine, and BigQuery, was motivated by their need to manage a 30% annual surge in data intake, and to boost operational efficiency. With the assistance of Rackspace’s Elastic Engineering team, BMG has seen notable improvements in data harmonization and the speed of processing.

Empowering through Technology

BMG’s CTO Gaurav Mittal acknowledged the successful execution of the cloud migration project. This significant achievement marks a milestone in BMG’s platform upgrades. Jürgen Stauber, Rackspace Technology’s representative, expressed pride in their contribution to BMG’s market positioning and their unwavering commitment to empowering organizations. Rackspace Technology, an end-to-end hybrid multicloud technology service provider, continues to make strides in the industry. Concurrently, BMG, as a global music publishing and recording business, focuses on service, creativity, and technology to maximize artists’ income.