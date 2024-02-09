Producer Pheelz Admits to Deleting Songs of 'Unworthy' Artists

In a stunning revelation that has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian music industry, popular producer Pheelz has admitted to deleting songs from artists he deems "unworthy." This confession lends credibility to former accusations made by Temmie Ovwasa, a former artist at YBNL, a record label founded by rapper Olamide.

A Tale of Deleted Tracks and Unfair Treatment

Temmie Ovwasa, once known as the YBNL princess, had previously accused Pheelz, alongside Olamide and his wife, of bullying and unfair treatment. Central to her allegations was the deletion of her music. Pheelz, who worked as her producer, had earlier denied such actions, claiming a hard drive loss with over 20 of Ovwasa's songs. However, his recent confession on social media has reinforced the allegations originally made by Ovwasa.

The Music Community Reacts

The music community has reacted with disdain to Pheelz's actions, stressing the importance of honesty and transparency in business. Critics have lambasted the producer for his lack of professionalism in deciding to delete an artist's work without consent. This incident has sparked a broader conversation about power dynamics and ethical conduct within the music industry.

Pheelz's Confession: A Turning Point

Pheelz's confession marks a significant turning point in this ongoing saga. After months of denying Ovwasa's accusations, his admission to intentionally deleting songs he deemed "wack" has validated her claims. This revelation has prompted many to question the producer's motives and his commitment to supporting emerging talent.

As the dust settles on this controversy, one thing is clear: the Nigerian music industry is grappling with critical questions about artistic freedom, integrity, and the role of producers in shaping an artist's career. The actions of Pheelz serve as a stark reminder of the need for transparency, respect, and fairness in the creative process.

In the end, it is not just about the deletion of songs; it is about preserving the sanctity of art and ensuring that every artist's voice is heard. As Temmie Ovwasa's story unfolds, it underscores the importance of holding those in power accountable and championing the rights of artists everywhere.