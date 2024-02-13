Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Redefine Media Partnerships

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are shaking up their media partnerships. After ending their deal with Spotify, they're now on the hunt for new collaborations. This strategic move comes as they continue to expand their post-royal work, which includes their business venture, Archewell Productions.

Advertisment

A New Chapter in Media Partnerships

The couple's decision to part ways with Spotify marks a significant shift in their media strategy. They had signed a $20 million deal with the streaming giant back in 2020, which led to the creation of their podcast, Archetypes. However, despite its initial success, the podcast won't be returning for a second season on Spotify.

Rethinking Content Deals

Advertisment

In an era where content is king, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rethinking their approach to media partnerships. Their aim is to find collaborators who align more closely with their values and vision. This shift is evident in Meghan's recent signing with WME, one of the world's leading entertainment agencies. Archewell, their content creation label, has also joined forces with WME.

The Ongoing Partnership with Netflix While their deal with Spotify has come to an end, their partnership with Netflix remains strong. The couple's documentary series, 'Harry & Meghan', was a huge success, and they have several upcoming projects in the pipeline. These include 'Heart of Invictus', a docuseries that follows competitors in the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured, or sick servicemen and women, founded by Prince Harry.

The couple's deal with Netflix, reportedly worth $100 million, was a crucial lifeline after they were financially cut off by the Royal Family. These media deals have allowed them to maintain their independence and continue their philanthropic work.

Advertisment

Spotify's recent layoffs of 200 employees, including audio engineers and former Condé Nast Entertainment boss Dawn Ostroff, may have played a role in the couple's decision to seek new partnerships. Despite adding 83 million monthly users worldwide in Q4 2022, the streaming giant saw its net losses increase tenfold.

However, Spotify's stock has grown by 44% in the past year, indicating that the company is still a major player in the streaming industry. It remains to be seen where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take their podcast and other audio content.

As they navigate this new chapter in their post-royal lives, one thing is clear: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are determined to tell their story on their own terms.

Key Points: