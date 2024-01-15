en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

President Ramaphosa to Embrace Amapiano Dance Amid Genre’s Global Success

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
President Ramaphosa to Embrace Amapiano Dance Amid Genre’s Global Success

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has found a new melody in the beat of amapiano, the country’s popular music genre. During the African National Congress’s (ANC) January 8 statement at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, Ramaphosa humorously admitted his inability to dance to the early 1990s kwaito genre and professed his admiration for the young talents behind the amapiano wave. In a light-hearted turn of events, he vowed to teach ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe the amapiano dance.

Amapiano – The Global Sensation

Originating from South Africa, amapiano has found its way to the global music charts, becoming a sensation that is resonating with audiences worldwide. The genre, characterized by its distinctive blend of deep house, jazz, and lounge music, has musicians like DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small to thank for its widespread popularity. These artists have played pivotal roles in elevating amapiano to its current global status.

Ramaphosa’s Amapiano Endeavors

President Ramaphosa, acknowledging the genre’s impact, expressed his intentions to learn the amapiano dance. This gesture has been seen as a symbol of his admiration for the youth’s creativity and talent. His decision to teach Gwede Mantashe, the ANC national chairperson, the dance, adds a touch of humor to the situation while showcasing his engagement with popular culture.

Amapiano’s Celebrity Enthusiasts

Amapiano’s appeal isn’t limited to South Africa but has caught the attention of international celebrities. In a testament to its global acceptance, multi-Grammy award-winner Rihanna named ‘Mnike’ by Tyler ICU and Tumelo_zaher as her favorite song of the year. This endorsement from an international music icon further cements amapiano’s position on the global music stage.

0
Music South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
6 mins ago
IU Teases Comeback with New Single 'Love Wins' and TikTok Account Launch
South Korean singer-songwriter IU is set to captivate music lovers globally with her upcoming single, ‘Love Wins’. The much-anticipated release is scheduled for January 24 at 6pm KST. IU, known for her evocative storytelling through music, teased fans with a red-tinted video on her social media platforms, showing a tear trickling down her face and
IU Teases Comeback with New Single 'Love Wins' and TikTok Account Launch
BLACKPINK's Lisa Shines in Debut at Crazy Horse Paris Cabaret
21 mins ago
BLACKPINK's Lisa Shines in Debut at Crazy Horse Paris Cabaret
Isle of Man Arts Council Community Choir Opens to All; Autism Alliance of Michigan Introduces Inclusive Music Class
29 mins ago
Isle of Man Arts Council Community Choir Opens to All; Autism Alliance of Michigan Introduces Inclusive Music Class
Phyno and Burna Boy Release Vibrant 'Do I' Remix Video
6 mins ago
Phyno and Burna Boy Release Vibrant 'Do I' Remix Video
Ukrainian Singer MELOVIN Addresses Controversy Over Russian Language Use
15 mins ago
Ukrainian Singer MELOVIN Addresses Controversy Over Russian Language Use
'Kale': Akometsi Entertainment's New Year Gift to Music Lovers
16 mins ago
'Kale': Akometsi Entertainment's New Year Gift to Music Lovers
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
12 seconds
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
14 seconds
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
17 seconds
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
27 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
45 seconds
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
46 seconds
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
49 seconds
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
50 seconds
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
UCAL Season 6 Set to Kick Off: New Teams, New Sports, and a New Format
53 seconds
UCAL Season 6 Set to Kick Off: New Teams, New Sports, and a New Format
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
27 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app