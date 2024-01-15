President Ramaphosa to Embrace Amapiano Dance Amid Genre’s Global Success

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has found a new melody in the beat of amapiano, the country’s popular music genre. During the African National Congress’s (ANC) January 8 statement at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, Ramaphosa humorously admitted his inability to dance to the early 1990s kwaito genre and professed his admiration for the young talents behind the amapiano wave. In a light-hearted turn of events, he vowed to teach ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe the amapiano dance.

Amapiano – The Global Sensation

Originating from South Africa, amapiano has found its way to the global music charts, becoming a sensation that is resonating with audiences worldwide. The genre, characterized by its distinctive blend of deep house, jazz, and lounge music, has musicians like DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small to thank for its widespread popularity. These artists have played pivotal roles in elevating amapiano to its current global status.

Ramaphosa’s Amapiano Endeavors

President Ramaphosa, acknowledging the genre’s impact, expressed his intentions to learn the amapiano dance. This gesture has been seen as a symbol of his admiration for the youth’s creativity and talent. His decision to teach Gwede Mantashe, the ANC national chairperson, the dance, adds a touch of humor to the situation while showcasing his engagement with popular culture.

Amapiano’s Celebrity Enthusiasts

Amapiano’s appeal isn’t limited to South Africa but has caught the attention of international celebrities. In a testament to its global acceptance, multi-Grammy award-winner Rihanna named ‘Mnike’ by Tyler ICU and Tumelo_zaher as her favorite song of the year. This endorsement from an international music icon further cements amapiano’s position on the global music stage.