en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Preserving Cultural Heritage: A Canadian Expatriate’s Glimpse into Chinese Folk Music Education

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Preserving Cultural Heritage: A Canadian Expatriate’s Glimpse into Chinese Folk Music Education

Canadian expatriate Adrian Berzenji recently embarked on a journey to an elementary school in Zhongshan, a city located in southern China, to witness a unique and fascinating process. His mission: to understand how schools in this region cultivate an appreciation for traditional Chinese folk music in the hearts and minds of its youngest citizens.

Immersing in the Rhythm of Tradition

Upon his visit, Berzenji was immediately drawn into the world of rich culture and heritage. A troupe of young performers, their faces glowing with dedication and pride, were involved in the practice and performance of traditional Chinese folk music. These children, well-versed in the art, were engaging in an activity that was more than just an extracurricular interest. It was an exercise in preserving and perpetuating their historical legacy.

A Broader Initiative

This was no isolated effort. The school’s program is reflective of a larger initiative within the region. It aims to ensure that the next generation maintains a robust connection to their cultural roots through the medium of music. The curriculum is meticulously designed to include learning various traditional instruments, understanding the history and significance behind the music, and, most importantly, performing it.

Cultivating Cultural Identity

This educational approach serves a dual purpose. On one hand, it preserves the folk music tradition that has been an integral part of Chinese culture for centuries. On the other, it enriches the students’ cultural identity, providing them with a sense of pride and continuity. By integrating these lessons into the school day, children are encouraged to embrace and continue the legacy of folk music, thus ensuring its survival for generations to come.

0
China Education Music
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
6 mins ago
Chinese Media Criticizes U.S. Think Tank Report on Military Implications of Research in Indian Ocean
In a recent editorial, The Global Times, a state-controlled tabloid in China, criticized a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a US think tank. The report, which focused on the military applications of Chinese scientific research in the Indian Ocean region, was described by The Global Times as providing ‘ammunition’ to
Chinese Media Criticizes U.S. Think Tank Report on Military Implications of Research in Indian Ocean
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Aims for Historic Third Term Amidst Geopolitical Dynamics
26 mins ago
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Aims for Historic Third Term Amidst Geopolitical Dynamics
China Urges Restraint in Yemen Conflict Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions
27 mins ago
China Urges Restraint in Yemen Conflict Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions
Taiwan Urged to Diversify Economy Amid Threats from China's Growing Chip-Making Capacity
12 mins ago
Taiwan Urged to Diversify Economy Amid Threats from China's Growing Chip-Making Capacity
Taiwan's Semiconductor Dominance Faces Risk from China's Growing Chip Capabilities
26 mins ago
Taiwan's Semiconductor Dominance Faces Risk from China's Growing Chip Capabilities
China Gears Up for Record-Breaking Spring Festival Travel Season
26 mins ago
China Gears Up for Record-Breaking Spring Festival Travel Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Abed Yusop Returns Home: Joins Blacklist Rivalry for Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
40 seconds
Abed Yusop Returns Home: Joins Blacklist Rivalry for Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
Rise in COVID Hospitalizations Tied to Low Vaccination Rates: WHO Report
57 seconds
Rise in COVID Hospitalizations Tied to Low Vaccination Rates: WHO Report
Matheus Nicolau Prepares for High-Stakes Rematch at UFC Vegas 84
1 min
Matheus Nicolau Prepares for High-Stakes Rematch at UFC Vegas 84
Cobblers' Manager Remains Calm Amid Quiet Transfer Window; Eyes on Wigan Athletic Clash
2 mins
Cobblers' Manager Remains Calm Amid Quiet Transfer Window; Eyes on Wigan Athletic Clash
Digital Detox: A Week Offline and the Rediscovery of Life Beyond the Screen
3 mins
Digital Detox: A Week Offline and the Rediscovery of Life Beyond the Screen
Premier League Showdown: Luton Town vs Burnley - A Game of High Stakes
3 mins
Premier League Showdown: Luton Town vs Burnley - A Game of High Stakes
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
4 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
4 mins
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
Israeli Forces Maintain Blockade of Al-Aqsa Mosque for 14th Friday; Hamas Urges Mobilization
4 mins
Israeli Forces Maintain Blockade of Al-Aqsa Mosque for 14th Friday; Hamas Urges Mobilization
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
31 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
38 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app