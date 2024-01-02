en English
Japan

Powerful Earthquakes Shake Japan; Green Day Singer Criticizes Trump

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:28 pm EST
Powerful Earthquakes Shake Japan; Green Day Singer Criticizes Trump

On January 1, 2024, Japan felt the full force of a series of powerful earthquakes, the most potent of which registered a magnitude of 7.5. The event was captured in a heart-stopping video showing the reactions of terrified car passengers as they experienced the shaking. The passengers described a ‘scary siren noise’ emanating from their phones, a notification to stop driving, moments before the earthquake hit. This real-life drama was unfolding as the ground beneath them convulsed in seismic activity.

Seismic Activity Triggers Tsunami Warnings

Following the earthquakes, tsunami warnings were issued for Japan’s western coast, causing alarm among the populace. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) responded swiftly, issuing a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami advisories for the rest of the western coast of Honshu, Japan’s main island, as well as for the northern island of Hokkaido. The JMA reported more than a dozen quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, keeping the nation on high alert. The public broadcaster NHK TV warned of possible 5-meter high tsunami waves, urging people to evacuate to higher ground. The Japanese government warned that more major quakes could occur in the area over the next week, particularly in the next two or three days.

Immediate Impact and Response

The earthquakes had significant impacts, leading to the unfortunate loss of four lives and causing the evacuation of 97,000 people from nine prefectures on the western coast of Honshu. Buildings crumbled, roads cracked, and thousands of homes were left without power, while waves of approximately 1 meter lashed Japan’s west coast and neighbouring South Korea. Japan’s military dispatched 1,000 soldiers to assist in rescue efforts, and the government set up a special emergency center to gather information on the quakes and tsunami. U.S. President Joe Biden stated that his administration was ‘ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people.’

Billie Joe Armstrong’s Lyric Change Raises Eyebrows

In a separate incident, during a televised New Year’s Eve performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Green Day’s lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong modified the lyrics of their hit song ‘American Idiot’ to take a swipe at Donald Trump. In a pointed commentary on the current political climate in the United States, Armstrong changed the line ‘I’m not a part of a redneck agenda’ to ‘I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.’

The events of January 1, 2024, served as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the resilience of the human spirit. As Japan reels from the impact of the earthquakes and tsunami warnings, the world watches and offers support. Meanwhile, in the realm of entertainment, artists like Billie Joe Armstrong continue to use their platform to voice their opinions, reminding us that music can be a powerful tool for political commentary.

Japan Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

