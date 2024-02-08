Post Malone & Swae Lee's 'Sunflower' Becomes First Double-Diamond Certified Song

In an unprecedented feat that etches their names deeper into the annals of music history, Post Malone and Swae Lee's chart-topping single 'Sunflower' has become the first song ever to be certified Double-Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). As of February 8, 2024, the track has surpassed 20 million units in the United States alone, earning its prestigious 20x Platinum status.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Success

The RIAA's recent update confirmed that 'Sunflower'—originally featured on the 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' soundtrack—has been streamed or downloaded over 20 million times in the U.S. This monumental milestone signifies a new era of musical achievement, with the song now reigning as the highest-certified track in RIAA history.

Mitch Glazier, Chairman & CEO of the RIAA, commended the creative partnership between Post Malone and Swae Lee in a press release. "The success of 'Sunflower' is a testament to the incredible talent of both artists and their ability to connect with fans on a deeply emotional level," Glazier said. "This historic achievement is truly a reflection of their dedication and hard work."

Advertisment

Shining Stars Align

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, has long been a dominating force in the music industry. With 'Sunflower' marking another victory, he now holds the record for the most Diamond-certified singles of any artist by the RIAA. Among his other Diamond-certified hits are 'Congratulations' featuring Quavo, 'White Iverson,' and 'Psycho' featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Swae Lee, one half of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, has also carved out a successful solo career. His collaboration with Post Malone on 'Sunflower' has undoubtedly catapulted him further into the limelight, demonstrating his ability to create timeless, resonant music.

Advertisment

A Legacy in Bloom

As 'Sunflower' continues to captivate listeners worldwide, Post Malone shows no signs of slowing down. The multi-talented artist is set to perform before the Super Bowl, solidifying his status as a global superstar. Furthermore, fans will be delighted to learn that Post Malone is a featured artist on Taylor Swift's upcoming album.

With 'Sunflower' cementing its place in history, Post Malone and Swae Lee have undeniably left an indelible mark on the music industry. As their song continues to inspire and uplift millions, it serves as a powerful reminder of the unifying force of music and the enduring power of creative collaboration.

As we celebrate this historic milestone, we can't help but look forward to the future, wondering what new heights these talented artists will reach next. One thing is certain: the sun will continue to shine on Post Malone and Swae Lee as they forge ahead, creating music that touches the hearts of fans around the globe.