Porno For Pyros' 'Horns, Thorns En Halos' Tour: A Grand Finale or a New Beginning?

Porno For Pyros, the legendary band that dominated airwaves in the early '90s, is gearing up for what could be their swan song tour, promising a power-packed performance for their ardent followers. The 'Horns, Thorns En Halos' tour, as it's termed, marks their first significant tour since 1998, a hiatus only punctuated by sporadic one-off shows.

Return of the Mavericks

Comprising of Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, and Peter DiStefano, the band now features Mike Watt, replacing founding bassist Martyn LeNoble. DiStefano, a founding member and the band's guitarist, suggests this tour might be their 'last hurrah' in the conventional tour bus style. However, he keeps the door ajar for future musical collaborations, especially in the realm of film with Farrell.

A Resurgence of Melodies

Adding to the excitement, Porno For Pyros has released three new singles, their first fresh music in a long 26 years. These new tracks serve as a testament to the band's enduring resonance and an appetite for experimentation, even after decades in the music industry.

The Tour Unfolds

Set to commence at the Observatory in Santa Ana, the tour will continue to captivate audiences in San Diego, Ventura, and Los Angeles. DiStefano, in a recent interview, opened up about the band's history, his personal battles, and how the band regrouped after a prolonged break. He also shed light on his other musical ventures, including creating film scores and an EDM/guitar project.

Even as the echoes of the band's anthems from yesteryears reverberate, this tour promises to be a fitting tribute to their legacy. A legacy that has not only endured but also evolved and shaped the contours of the music landscape.