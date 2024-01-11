Pochury Students' Union Holds 59th General Conference: Embracing the Future with Confidence

The Pochury Students' Union (PSU) held its 59th general conference on January 10 at the Meluri village council hall. The event was themed "Honouring the past, celebrating the future, embracing the future" and organized by the Mluri Kchienyiri Kghar (MKK). The conference was graced with the presence of Z Nyusietho Nyuthe, advisor of New and Renewable Energy and NSDMA, who imparted wisdom on the path to success.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Blueprint for Success

Nyuthe's speech was centered on the vital components required for success in life, including sincerity, confidence, and efficient time management. He cited the age-old adage, "God helps those who help themselves," to emphasize the fundamental role of personal effort in achieving success. He urged the students to apply these principles in their pursuit of their future aspirations.

A Helping Hand for Aspiring Students

Advertisment

In a move that underscores Nyuthe's commitment to nurturing the future generation, he announced his decision to sponsor ten students for special coaching classes tailored for competitive exams. This noble initiative, which was reported by the DIPR, is expected to provide a significant boost to the students' preparation for these crucial tests.

Expressions of Solidarity

The event was also marked by a message of solidarity from the president of the Naga Students' Federation (NSF), Medovi Rhi, who extended his greetings to the Pochury students. The conference was further embellished with a vibrant musical performance by the SEND choir, adding a touch of cultural richness to the event.

The 59th PSU general conference was not just an event, but a celebration of the past and an enthusiastic embrace of the future. It was a testament to the enduring spirit of the Pochury students and their unwavering commitment to their future aspirations.