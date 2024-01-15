en English
Business

P&O Cruises Unveils New Brand Platform ‘Brings Us All Together’

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
P&O Cruises, a celebrated name in the Australian cruise market, has ushered in a fresh brand platform titled ‘Brings Us All Together’. It is a strategic initiative designed to underscore the profound bonds forged during P&O holidays. The platform underscores the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality, connection, and togetherness.

Distinctive Identity in the Cruise and Travel Industry

Chief Commercial Officer Kathryn Robertson sees this platform as a golden opportunity to carve out a unique space for P&O in the competitive cruise and travel industry. The brand is targeting guests who yearn for authentic and interconnected holiday experiences. The creative minds at indie agency Supermassive and Walkley Award-winning photographer David Maurice Smith have played pivotal roles in shaping the new brand identity.

Harmony in Music and Visuals

One of the highlights of the platform is a new choral rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Everywhere’, masterfully arranged by Cameron Bruce. This musical piece will echo on music streaming platforms and become an integral part of on-board parties. Also, a visually appealing identity revolving around the brand’s iconic ampersand, a symbol of inclusivity and connectedness, has been crafted in collaboration with Common Design.

Embodying Community Spirit

Supermassive has noted the organic sense of community thriving on P&O cruises, perfectly exemplified by a 300-member choir performance on the Pacific Encounter ship. The new brand platform will serve as a guiding beacon, influencing not just marketing strategies, but also service offerings, guest experiences, and the brand’s internal culture.

The campaign, heralding a new chapter for the 91-year-old brand, will be promoted via a diverse mix of media channels such as TV, cinema, digital, out-of-home (OOH), print, and social media.

Business Music Travel & Tourism
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

