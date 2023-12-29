Pink Celebrates Son Jameson’s 7th Birthday: ‘Stay Weird’

American singer-songwriter, Pink, commemorated her son Jameson’s 7th birthday with a heartwarming slow-motion video posted on Instagram.

The video, shared on December 27, captured Jameson merrily sliding down an indoor slide, his joy palpable through the camera. Accompanied by a touching caption from Pink encouraging her son to ‘stay weird,’ the video served as an intimate glimpse into the singer’s familial life.

Jameson’s Musical Inclinations

People magazine shed light on another noteworthy aspect of the celebration—a fan’s video of Jameson singing Pink’s song ‘Cover Me With Sunshine.’ This was reshared by Pink on her Instagram, showcasing her son’s potential interest in music.

The boy’s apparent musical talent, hinted at by his rendition of his mother’s song, suggests that the apple might not fall far from the tree.

Heartfelt Birthday Wishes from Carey Hart

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, also took to Instagram to express his love for his son on his special day. Hart posted a series of pictures capturing various memories with Jameson, from beach outings to Christmas celebrations.

These photos highlighted not only Jameson’s growing years but also his developing interest in music. The heartfelt wishes from Hart carried a tone of appreciation for Jameson’s distinctive personality and a sense of gratitude for the gift of family life.

Pink’s Gratitude for Motherhood

In past conversations with People magazine, Pink has openly shared her appreciation for motherhood. Despite initial apprehensions about her ability to be a good mother, she has expressed gratitude for successfully balancing her stellar career with raising her children.

The family’s recent visit to New York City, where Pink delivered a performance at Madison Square Garden while Hart took the children ice skating at Rockefeller Center, is a testament to this balance.