en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Pink Celebrates Son Jameson’s 7th Birthday: ‘Stay Weird’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:56 am EST
Pink Celebrates Son Jameson’s 7th Birthday: ‘Stay Weird’

American singer-songwriter, Pink, commemorated her son Jameson’s 7th birthday with a heartwarming slow-motion video posted on Instagram.

The video, shared on December 27, captured Jameson merrily sliding down an indoor slide, his joy palpable through the camera. Accompanied by a touching caption from Pink encouraging her son to ‘stay weird,’ the video served as an intimate glimpse into the singer’s familial life.

Jameson’s Musical Inclinations

People magazine shed light on another noteworthy aspect of the celebration—a fan’s video of Jameson singing Pink’s song ‘Cover Me With Sunshine.’ This was reshared by Pink on her Instagram, showcasing her son’s potential interest in music.

The boy’s apparent musical talent, hinted at by his rendition of his mother’s song, suggests that the apple might not fall far from the tree.

Heartfelt Birthday Wishes from Carey Hart

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, also took to Instagram to express his love for his son on his special day. Hart posted a series of pictures capturing various memories with Jameson, from beach outings to Christmas celebrations.

These photos highlighted not only Jameson’s growing years but also his developing interest in music. The heartfelt wishes from Hart carried a tone of appreciation for Jameson’s distinctive personality and a sense of gratitude for the gift of family life.

Pink’s Gratitude for Motherhood

In past conversations with People magazine, Pink has openly shared her appreciation for motherhood. Despite initial apprehensions about her ability to be a good mother, she has expressed gratitude for successfully balancing her stellar career with raising her children.

The family’s recent visit to New York City, where Pink delivered a performance at Madison Square Garden while Hart took the children ice skating at Rockefeller Center, is a testament to this balance.

0
Lifestyle Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Kerala Police's Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights

By Dil Bar Irshad

South African Wine Tasting Championship 2023: A Celebration of the Art of Wine Tasting

By Israel Ojoko

UK's 'Sober Curious' Movement: The Impact of Dry January

By Salman Khan

The Winchester Hotel: A R90 Million Renovation Bridging Past and Prese ...
@Business · 40 mins
The Winchester Hotel: A R90 Million Renovation Bridging Past and Prese ...
heart comment 0
A Day in the Life of Health Promotion Officer, Mateusz Naumczyk

By BNN Correspondents

A Day in the Life of Health Promotion Officer, Mateusz Naumczyk
A Dublin Shop’s Plea: Tradition Over Convenience

By BNN Correspondents

A Dublin Shop's Plea: Tradition Over Convenience
Inverie’s Old Forge: The Heartbeat of Britain’s Most Remote Village

By BNN Correspondents

Inverie's Old Forge: The Heartbeat of Britain's Most Remote Village
Jack Luke’s Top Cycling Products of 2023: A Year in Review

By Salman Khan

Jack Luke’s Top Cycling Products of 2023: A Year in Review
Latest Headlines
World News
UK's Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?
1 min
UK's Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?
Maximizing 'Extras' Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyholders
2 mins
Maximizing 'Extras' Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyholders
South Australian Surfing Community Mourns Loss of Young Surfer in Shark Attack
4 mins
South Australian Surfing Community Mourns Loss of Young Surfer in Shark Attack
Afghanistan's Cholera Outbreak Deepens; WEE Virus Alert in Argentina
6 mins
Afghanistan's Cholera Outbreak Deepens; WEE Virus Alert in Argentina
Edmonton Oilers Showcase Stellar Performance with 5-0 Win Over San Jose Sharks
6 mins
Edmonton Oilers Showcase Stellar Performance with 5-0 Win Over San Jose Sharks
Rising Tide of Expletives in British Politics: A Sign of Times or a Breach of Decorum?
8 mins
Rising Tide of Expletives in British Politics: A Sign of Times or a Breach of Decorum?
Zambia's President Hichilema Calls for Enhanced Local Content and Positive Discrimination in 2024
8 mins
Zambia's President Hichilema Calls for Enhanced Local Content and Positive Discrimination in 2024
Nigeria's Ogun State Police Command Rescues Kidnapped Pregnant Woman
8 mins
Nigeria's Ogun State Police Command Rescues Kidnapped Pregnant Woman
Triple Viral Outbreak Strains Greece's Healthcare System
10 mins
Triple Viral Outbreak Strains Greece's Healthcare System
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
1 hour
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
8 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
8 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app