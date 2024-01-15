Phyno and Burna Boy Release Vibrant ‘Do I’ Remix Video

Nigerian music virtuosos Phyno and Burna Boy have unveiled the official music video for their much-anticipated collaboration – the ‘Do I’ remix. Directed by the visionary Pink, the video acts as a vibrant lens, offering an unfiltered glimpse into the pulsating street life of Lagos. It is an amalgamation of high-energy street-hop, unabashed luxury, and a subtle touch of rebellion.

Intriguing Opening Sets the Stage

The video kicks off with Phyno and Burna Boy alongside their entourages, the air around them thick with confidence and style. As the music swells, viewers are treated to dynamic dance sequences, flamboyant displays of expensive cars, and scenes dripping with opulence.

Comedic Interlude Amplifies Entertainment Quotient

Adding a layer of humor to this visually arresting narrative is the comedic appearance by Sabinus. His spot-on comic timing and infectious energy further accentuate the entertainment quotient of the video.

A Strong Message of Authenticity

But the ‘Do I’ remix video is more than just a feast for the eyes. At its core, it resonates with a powerful message of authenticity and the relentless pursuit of one’s dreams, regardless of societal criticism. This theme is underscored by the potent combination of Phyno’s Igbo rap and Burna Boy’s Afrofusion style.

The release of the ‘Do I’ remix promises to be an immersive, boundary-pushing audio-visual experience. It is a testament to the creative prowess of both artists, providing fans with a fresh musical narrative that is set to redefine the landscape of Nigerian music.