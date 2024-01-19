Phoenix Singers: Singing for a Cause, Seeking New Talent

In a harmonious blend of music and charity, The Phoenix Singers, a choir based in Alhaurin el Grande, Spain, raised a commendable sum of 700 euros. The funds were gathered from two fundraising events that took place during the festive season at Venta Miralmonte and The Olive Tree, both located in Coin. Demonstrating their commitment to supporting local communities, the choir allocated the funds to two charitable causes.

Advertisment

Donation to Local Charities

The choir members, known for their community spirit as much as their melodious performances, divided the proceeds between two deserving beneficiaries. A sum of 400 euros was donated to a children's home located in their home city of Alhaurin el Grande. The remaining 300 euros were thoughtfully gifted to Los Perritos del Higueron, a dog sanctuary situated in Pizarra, underlining their empathy not just for humans but for our four-legged friends as well.

Invitation to New Choir Members and Charities

As The Phoenix Singers gear up for their upcoming Valentine's performances, they are simultaneously extending an open invitation for new choir members to join their ranks. They welcome individuals who share their passion for music and their drive to make a meaningful difference through their performances. In a similar vein, they are reaching out to charities interested in having the choir perform at their events. The Phoenix Singers are offering their talents as a means of supporting and amplifying the efforts of charitable causes, thus reinforcing their status as a choir that sings not just for music, but for community service as well.