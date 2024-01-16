Phantom Artists: The New Threat Indie Musicians are Facing

In the world of indie music, a new threat is looming - music streaming fraud. 'Phantom artists' have been illicitly uploading indie artists' music on major streaming platforms, creating a ripple of challenges for small-scale musicians. The recent case of a Washington D.C.-based folk duo, Bad Dog, puts a spotlight on this growing menace.

Bad Dog's Battle Against Music Fraud

The duo's album, 'The Jukebox of Regret', was originally uploaded to SoundCloud. However, it soon found its way onto Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, with each track masquerading under altered titles and different artist names. A song from the album, when shared on Instagram, was automatically tagged with a new title and artist – a clear sign of potential foul play.

The Phantom Artists

Phantom artists such as Kyro Schellen and Vinay Jonge, who claimed Bad Dog's music as their own, had no other releases or online presence. Despite being comprised of attorneys, Bad Dog found it challenging to regain control of their album. They did manage to elicit prompt responses from Amazon Music and YouTube with takedown notices, but the struggle was far from over.

Unmasking the Culprit

Apple Music revealed that the unauthorized uploader was none other than Warner Music Group's indie distributor, Level. The extent of the financial impact on Bad Dog is unknown, but the illicitly uploaded tracks had accumulated about 60,000 plays on Spotify. Level, however, has not revealed who uploaded the album without permission, citing internal policies as a reason for their silence.

The Larger Issue

This incident is indicative of a bigger problem - streaming royalties theft. It is estimated that out of a total of $17 billion in streaming royalties each year, a staggering $2 billion is stolen. The case also highlights how streaming services are exploited for money laundering by criminal enterprises, with a report from Sweden shedding light on such activities.

In a world where music is often an indie artist's lifeline, the impact of such fraud can be devastating. As streaming platforms continue to dominate the music industry, it's essential to address these issues and protect artists' creative rights.