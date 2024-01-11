en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Pentagon Dismisses Conspiracy Theory About Taylor Swift Being a Psyop Asset

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:04 am EST
Pentagon Dismisses Conspiracy Theory About Taylor Swift Being a Psyop Asset

A conspiracy theory floated by Fox News host Jesse Watters has ignited social media, suggesting that pop singer Taylor Swift could be a psychological operation (psyop) asset for the Pentagon. The whispers began to circulate following Swift’s collaboration with Vote.org, an initiative aimed at mobilizing young voters. However, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh and Vote.org’s chief Andrea Hailey have promptly debunked these claims.

Conspiracy Theories and Celebrities: A Perplexing Duo

Watters’ insinuation pivots on the idea that Swift’s popularity among young voters could be leveraged to influence their political leanings. This is a demographic that typically leans Democratic—a fact that has created ripples in the current political climate. Swift’s rise to fame, her outspoken stance on political issues, and her support for LGBTQ+ rights have made her a formidable figure in the arena.

Debunking the Claims

While the theory has gained traction, it has also been met with a wave of incredulity and dismissal. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh responded with a sense of humor, referencing Swift’s hit songs in her response, stating they would ‘shake it off’ and urging Congress to approve their supplemental budget request ‘Swift-ly.’ Singh’s comments underscored the absurdity of the theory, making it clear that the Pentagon has more pressing concerns to address.

Andrea Hailey, chief of Vote.org, also refuted the implications. She asserted that their platform is nonpartisan and committed to helping young people exercise their right to vote, irrespective of their political affiliations. The organization’s partnership with Swift was purely to encourage voter registration and participation, not to sway the electorate’s political preferences.

Swift’s Political Influence

Swift has indeed exhibited a significant influence over young voters. Her Instagram post on National Voter Registration Day led to a significant surge in website traffic and voter registrations. This has led some to speculate that Swift could be used covertly to swing votes in the 2024 elections. However, these claims fail to acknowledge the agency of young voters, who are capable of forming their own political viewpoints.

Despite the unfounded conspiracy theory, a shift in political allegiance among young voters is apparent in recent polls. Former President Trump is leading President Biden among registered voters under 30, a demographic where Swift’s influence is undeniable. While the role of celebrities in politics is a topic of debate, it’s essential to remember that their influence does not translate to control.

0
Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
19 mins ago
Ellie Goulding Bags Prestigious 2024 Perfect World Foundation Award
Renowned singer and environmental activist, Ellie Goulding, has been declared the recipient of The Perfect World Foundation Award for 2024. This prestigious honor commends individuals who have demonstrated significant commitment to wildlife and nature conservation. Goulding now joins an esteemed lineage of past laureates including Sir David Attenborough and Dr. Jane Goodall. Global Recognition for
Ellie Goulding Bags Prestigious 2024 Perfect World Foundation Award
K-pop Star Haechan Faces Controversy for Indoor Smoking, SM Entertainment Issues Apology
1 hour ago
K-pop Star Haechan Faces Controversy for Indoor Smoking, SM Entertainment Issues Apology
Emilia and Nathy Peluso Ignite the Argentine Music Scene with 'Jet Set'
1 hour ago
Emilia and Nathy Peluso Ignite the Argentine Music Scene with 'Jet Set'
Eurosonic Noorderslag 2024: A Stage for Europe’s Musical Talent
1 hour ago
Eurosonic Noorderslag 2024: A Stage for Europe’s Musical Talent
Adrian Crowley and Matthew Nolan to Converge in Musical Performance at Fumbally Stables
1 hour ago
Adrian Crowley and Matthew Nolan to Converge in Musical Performance at Fumbally Stables
Give Me The Grave Premieres Debut EP 'Mind in Decay' Ahead of Official Release
1 hour ago
Give Me The Grave Premieres Debut EP 'Mind in Decay' Ahead of Official Release
Latest Headlines
World News
Ugandan President Reshuffles Electoral Commission Ahead of 2026 Elections
2 mins
Ugandan President Reshuffles Electoral Commission Ahead of 2026 Elections
Gaza's Uncertain Future: International Leaders Reject Israeli Resettlement Proposals
4 mins
Gaza's Uncertain Future: International Leaders Reject Israeli Resettlement Proposals
Political Independence: The Cornerstone of Economic Development, Says Ambassador Ayebare
6 mins
Political Independence: The Cornerstone of Economic Development, Says Ambassador Ayebare
North Korea Amplifies Propaganda Efforts through Mass Rallies and Media
6 mins
North Korea Amplifies Propaganda Efforts through Mass Rallies and Media
Victorian Advocates Call for Energy Pricing Reform
7 mins
Victorian Advocates Call for Energy Pricing Reform
Labour Reclaims 'Nanny State' Concept: Proposes Measures for Child Health Protection
7 mins
Labour Reclaims 'Nanny State' Concept: Proposes Measures for Child Health Protection
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
8 mins
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
Mariusz Kamiński's Wife Reveals His Resolute Spirit Prior To Detention
8 mins
Mariusz Kamiński's Wife Reveals His Resolute Spirit Prior To Detention
KBO Ushers in a New Era with Robot Umpires and New Rules in 2024 Season
9 mins
KBO Ushers in a New Era with Robot Umpires and New Rules in 2024 Season
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
52 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
1 hour
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
6 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app