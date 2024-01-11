Pentagon Dismisses Conspiracy Theory About Taylor Swift Being a Psyop Asset

A conspiracy theory floated by Fox News host Jesse Watters has ignited social media, suggesting that pop singer Taylor Swift could be a psychological operation (psyop) asset for the Pentagon. The whispers began to circulate following Swift’s collaboration with Vote.org, an initiative aimed at mobilizing young voters. However, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh and Vote.org’s chief Andrea Hailey have promptly debunked these claims.

Conspiracy Theories and Celebrities: A Perplexing Duo

Watters’ insinuation pivots on the idea that Swift’s popularity among young voters could be leveraged to influence their political leanings. This is a demographic that typically leans Democratic—a fact that has created ripples in the current political climate. Swift’s rise to fame, her outspoken stance on political issues, and her support for LGBTQ+ rights have made her a formidable figure in the arena.

Debunking the Claims

While the theory has gained traction, it has also been met with a wave of incredulity and dismissal. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh responded with a sense of humor, referencing Swift’s hit songs in her response, stating they would ‘shake it off’ and urging Congress to approve their supplemental budget request ‘Swift-ly.’ Singh’s comments underscored the absurdity of the theory, making it clear that the Pentagon has more pressing concerns to address.

Andrea Hailey, chief of Vote.org, also refuted the implications. She asserted that their platform is nonpartisan and committed to helping young people exercise their right to vote, irrespective of their political affiliations. The organization’s partnership with Swift was purely to encourage voter registration and participation, not to sway the electorate’s political preferences.

Swift’s Political Influence

Swift has indeed exhibited a significant influence over young voters. Her Instagram post on National Voter Registration Day led to a significant surge in website traffic and voter registrations. This has led some to speculate that Swift could be used covertly to swing votes in the 2024 elections. However, these claims fail to acknowledge the agency of young voters, who are capable of forming their own political viewpoints.

Despite the unfounded conspiracy theory, a shift in political allegiance among young voters is apparent in recent polls. Former President Trump is leading President Biden among registered voters under 30, a demographic where Swift’s influence is undeniable. While the role of celebrities in politics is a topic of debate, it’s essential to remember that their influence does not translate to control.