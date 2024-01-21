Penang Mufti Questions Timing of Siti Nurhaliza's Concert Amid Approaching Ramadan

The spiritual advisor of Penang, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor, voiced his apprehension regarding the scheduling of renowned artist Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza's concert, 'Sebuah Epitome Saya Siti Nurhaliza', on March 9, just two days prior to the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan. Wan Salim, expressing his personal views, conveyed his concern about the possible deviation of Muslims from their spiritual growth due to the close proximity of the entertainment event to the sacred period.

A Call for Spiritual Preparation

Wan Salim emphasized that his remarks were devoid of any desire for popularity or personal benefit. His focal point was the potential diversion of Muslims from their spiritual evolution and preparation for Ramadan, triggered by the timing of the concert. He stressed that the actions of Muslims should be scrutinized based on their intentions and compliance with Islamic norms.

Charitable Intentions Amid Controversy

Despite the voiced concerns, Siti Nurhaliza decided to maintain the scheduled concert date. The primary objective of the concert, according to Siti Nurhaliza's company, is to generate funds for the Palestinians affected by the Israeli government's violent actions. The Nurjiwa Foundation, representing Siti Nurhaliza, displayed appreciation for the mufti's advice but stated that the venue reservation was made last year, thus ruling out the possibility of a date change.

Mufti's Opinion: Guidance, Not Command

Wan Salim further elucidated that a mufti's personal viewpoint is not obligatory. The choice to consider his advice rests with the concerned individuals and parties. This entire controversy has initiated conversations about religious sensitivities and the aptness of hosting such events during this period.