Pearl Jam's 'Dark Matter' Tour and Album: A Cosmic Journey Awaits

Pearl Jam is set to release their 12th studio album, "Dark Matter," and embark on a world tour spanning nine countries and 25 cities. The album, produced by Andrew Watt, was written and recorded in just three weeks at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La in Malibu. The world tour will begin in Vancouver, Canada, and end in Sydney, Australia.

Advertisment

A Cosmic Journey: The Dark Matter Tour

Pearl Jam's "Dark Matter" tour will take fans on a cosmic journey, with outdoor stadium shows, arena gigs, and festival dates. The tour will feature support acts such as Deep Sea Diver, Glen Hansard, The Murder Capital, Pixies, and Richard Ashcroft. Special guests for the Philadelphia show at the Wells Fargo Center in September will be announced at a later date.

All-In Pricing and Fan-to-Fan Exchange

Advertisment

To ensure transparency and prevent ticket scalping, the "Dark Matter" tour will use all-in pricing for tickets. This means that the price you see is the price you pay, with no additional fees or charges. Additionally, Pearl Jam and Ticketmaster will offer a Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange for North American shows, allowing fans to resell tickets at face value.

A Stellar Lineup: Dark Matter Album Details

The "Dark Matter" album, which will be released on April 19, features tracks such as "Scared of Fear," "React, Respond," and "Wreckage." The lead single, "Dark Matter," is described as heavier than expected, showcasing a raw and powerful sound from the band. A special edition of the album will be available on April 20.

Advertisment

The band members are excited about the record and believe it is their best work yet. "We're really proud of this album," said lead vocalist Eddie Vedder. "We feel like we've captured something special, and we can't wait to share it with our fans."

The "Dark Matter" world tour will kick off in May, with tickets going on sale soon through a Ten Club members-only presale and a general ticket sale through Ticketmaster registration. Fans can catch Pearl Jam live at various locations around the world from May to November.

Note: This article was published on 2024-02-13.

In conclusion, Pearl Jam's "Dark Matter" tour promises to be a cosmic journey for fans, with a stellar lineup of support acts and a commitment to transparency and fairness in ticket pricing. The "Dark Matter" album, produced by Andrew Watt, is a raw and powerful showcase of the band's talent, and fans can't wait to hear it live on tour.