Pearl Jam's 'Dark Matter' Album and Global Tour Announced

Pearl Jam Unveils 'Dark Matter' Album and Global Tour

Advertisment

Captivating the music world with a thrilling announcement, the legendary Pearl Jam revealed their 12th studio album, 'Dark Matter,' set to release on April 19th. This alt-rock powerhouse, whose last studio release was in 2020, has been working closely with multiple Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt on their latest masterpiece, recorded at the iconic Shangri-La Studios in Malibu.

A Cosmic Journey through Sound

The album's title track, 'Dark Matter,' was unveiled earlier this month, giving fans a tantalizing preview of the space-themed album. The band, known for their profound lyrics and engaging soundscapes, has once again crafted a work of art that resonates with their audience.

Advertisment

Ten Club members were granted early access to pre-save the album, while others eagerly await its release in various formats, including digital download, CD, and vinyl. Furthermore, exclusive variants will be available, adding to the anticipation of an extraordinary musical experience.

A World Tour with a Mission

Following the album's release, Pearl Jam will embark on a world tour spanning nine countries and 25 cities, starting in Vancouver on May 4 and concluding in Sydney on November 21. This extensive tour includes stadium shows, arena gigs, and festival dates, offering fans a diverse and immersive concert experience.

Advertisment

To prevent ticket reselling and pricing issues, the 'Dark Matter' tour will use all-in-pricing and offer a Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange model. This approach ensures an enjoyable and fair experience for all fans.

Support acts for the North American tour include Deep Sea Diver, Glen Hansard, and Richard Ashcroft, adding to the rich tapestry of talent that will grace the stage.

A Legacy that Resonates

Advertisment

Pearl Jam's enduring legacy and commitment to their fans have earned them a place in rock history. As they prepare to release 'Dark Matter' and embark on a global tour, fans can expect an unforgettable journey through sound, emotion, and human connection.

As the band members themselves expressed at a recent ultra-exclusive album reveal event at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, they are incredibly proud of their new work. The world eagerly awaits the opportunity to share in their pride and passion as 'Dark Matter' descends upon us all.

In a world where music often serves as a beacon of hope and understanding, Pearl Jam's 'Dark Matter' promises to be a luminous addition to their remarkable discography. Get ready to explore the cosmos of sound as we prepare for an extraordinary voyage with this legendary band.