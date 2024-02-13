Pearl Jam and Richard Ashcroft to Rock Dublin in June 2024

Pearl Jam Roars Back with Dublin Concert, Richard Ashcroft in Tow

Pearl Jam, the iconic American rock band, has announced a much-anticipated concert at Marlay Park, Dublin, on June 22, 2024. This event is part of their extensive world tour, promoting their new album, 'Dark Matter'. The band's 12th studio album is slated for release on April 19, marking an exciting new chapter in their storied career.

Richard Ashcroft, the former frontman of The Verve, will join Pearl Jam as a special guest for the Dublin show. This collaboration promises a memorable night of music, blending the raw energy of Pearl Jam's grunge sound with Ashcroft's distinctive vocals and songwriting.

A Tour to Remember

The upcoming world tour will be Pearl Jam's most extensive run of shows in a calendar year since 2009. The band will traverse nine countries and perform in 25 cities across six months. This global expedition underscores their enduring popularity and commitment to connecting with fans worldwide.

The tour includes stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Each leg promises a unique experience, with varying setlists and special guests. For the Dublin concert, attendees can look forward to performances by both Pearl Jam and Richard Ashcroft.

Accessing Tickets: A Fair Process

To ensure tickets are accessible to genuine fans, Pearl Jam has implemented a fair and transparent sales process. Tickets for the Dublin concert will be available through a pre-sale for members of the Ten Club, Pearl Jam's official fan club.

General admission tickets will go on sale on Sunday, February 18. However, due to expected high demand, fans are required to register their interest with Ticketmaster before this date. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale; instead, fans will be randomly selected based on ticket availability.

To prevent scalping, Pearl Jam is using all-in pricing and mobile-only tickets. This approach ensures that the ticket price displayed is the final price paid, with no additional fees at checkout. Mobile-only tickets also reduce the risk of counterfeit tickets and unauthorized resale.

New Music: Dark Matter

Pearl Jam's new album, 'Dark Matter', is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike. The album's titular single has already garnered praise for its blend of classic Pearl Jam sound and fresh musical elements.

"We're really proud of this album," says frontman Eddie Vedder. "It feels like a natural progression from our previous work, but with some new twists that we think our fans will appreciate."

The album explores themes of transformation, resilience, and hope. These themes resonate with Pearl Jam's enduring appeal and reflect their ability to evolve while staying true to their roots.

With the announcement of their Dublin concert and the impending release of 'Dark Matter', Pearl Jam is set to make 2024 a year to remember for their fans.

For those lucky enough to secure tickets, the Marlay Park concert promises an unforgettable night of music and shared experiences. For others, the new album offers a chance to reconnect with one of rock's most influential bands.

Regardless of how they choose to engage, fans can look forward to another exciting chapter in Pearl Jam's illustrious career.

Note: This article was written on 2024-02-13. For the latest updates on Pearl Jam's world tour and ticket sales, please visit their official website or trusted news sources.