Paula Cole Returns: Highly Anticipated Album 'Lo' After Decade Break

Paula Cole, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, is set to release her first album of original material in almost a decade. The album, titled 'Lo', will be available on March 1, 2024. This highly anticipated album marks Cole's return to the music scene after a long hiatus, during which she focused on raising her daughter and teaching music.

A Decade in the Making: Cole's Creative Resurgence

The upcoming album, 'Lo', was recorded at the renowned Village recording studio in Los Angeles. This creative resurgence is a testament to Cole's enduring talent and commitment to her craft. The album features an all-star lineup of musicians, including Jay Bellerose on drums, Ross Gallagher on upright bass, Chris Bruce on guitar, and Rich Hinman on pedal steel and guitar.

'Invisible Armor': The Heart of 'Lo'

The emotional centerpiece of 'Lo' is 'Invisible Armor', a poignant track that highlights Cole's vulnerability and struggles. This deeply personal song showcases her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, resonating with listeners on a profound level. 'Invisible Armor' serves as a poignant reminder of Cole's ability to connect with her audience through her music.

A Lasting Legacy: Cole's Impact on the Music Industry

Paula Cole first rose to prominence in the 1990s with her hit single 'Where Have All The Cowboys Gone'. This breakout song catapulted her into the limelight and solidified her status as a formidable force in the music industry. Over the years, Cole has continued to captivate audiences with her soulful voice and evocative lyrics.

Despite her hiatus from the music scene, Cole's influence has remained strong. Her songs have been featured in popular TV shows and covered by prominent artists such as Rod Stewart and Jools Holland, who recently promoted their 'Swing Fever' album on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Additionally, Micky Dolenz, of The Monkees fame, recently discussed Cole's impact on his own music during an interview with WDHA.