Parker McCollum to Enthrall Fans at Maverik Center Concert

Parker McCollum, the country singer-songwriter from Texas, who has won over fans with platinum hits like "Pretty Heart," "To Be Loved by You," and "Handle on You" is all set to charm the audience at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on the upcoming Wednesday.

Supporting Acts and Ticket Information

McCollum's performance isn't the only highlight of the evening. The concert will also feature singer Larry Fleet and the acclaimed band King Calaway as opening acts. Fans eager to experience this musical ensemble can purchase tickets through the Maverik Center's website.

Other Events Around the City

On the cultural front, Salt Lake City isn't just riding on McCollum's concert. The Eccles Theater in the city is gearing up to host "Bluey's Big Play," a live stage adaptation of the popular children's TV series Bluey. The event, scheduled from January 26 to 28, offers multiple showtimes to accommodate various schedules. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Adding to the city's thriving event scene is the podcast "And That's Why We Drink." Known for its blend of paranormal and true crime topics with a comedic twist, the podcast is set to make its live appearance at The Depot. The show, however, is exclusively for individuals over 21 and unfortunately for latecomers, tickets are already sold out.

McCollum's Concert: A Must-See for Country Music Fans

With a string of platinum hits to his name, Parker McCollum's performance promises to be a memorable affair for country music lovers. His unique blend of traditional and contemporary country music has earned him a legion of fans, and his upcoming concert at the Maverik Center is a testament to his rising star in the country music scene.