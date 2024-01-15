Paloma Faith: Motherhood, Separation, and 'The Glorification of Sadness'

In a candid revelation, pop singer Paloma Faith has unveiled the emotional turmoil she has been grappling with since her separation from husband Leyman Lahcine and the consequential distress of motherhood. The 42-year-old singer's narrative emerged during an intimate interview, accompanied by a photoshoot, for Numero Magazine.

Motherhood and Identity

During the conversation, Faith shared her unsettling experience of entering motherhood, a transition that she felt demanded the surrender of her individuality while also conforming to societal norms. She expressed her struggle with the paradoxical expectations of motherhood, describing it as a predicament where women are 'damned if we do and damned if we don't'.

A Painful Separation

The British artist, who shares two daughters with Lahcine, termed her split from the French artist as the most excruciating ordeal of her life. The couple, who had been together for nine years, tied the knot in 2017, but parted ways in 2022. Faith admitted that while the former partners continue to maintain contact, their dialogues can be emotionally taxing.

'The Glorification of Sadness'

Faith's latest musical offering, 'The Glorification of Sadness', is a poignant reflection of the stages of grief she navigated during the collapse of her marriage. The album, which features the lead single 'How You Leave A Man', is a profound exploration of a gamut of emotions - defiance, empowerment, doubt, loss, joy, hysteria, rage, and acceptance. The singer found the musical journey to be both heart-wrenching and liberating.

Empowerment and Fan Support

Faith underscored the significance of empowerment in her work, particularly in her role as a feminist. This has been a salient theme in her music and public persona. She also acknowledged the therapeutic role of fan support in her life, outlining the critical role of humor as a coping mechanism throughout her ongoing journey.