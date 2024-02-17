Opera-Comédie in Montpellier: A Symphony of Cuisine and Music

In a blend of gastronomy and melodious performances, the Opéra-Comédie in Montpellier is set to transform its stage into a dining hall. This unique event, slated for February 29, 2024, bridges the gap between the performing arts and culinary excellence, inviting guests to feast amidst the opulence of one of France's revered opera houses. Spearheaded by the Cercle des Mécènes, the dinner aims not only to dazzle the taste buds but also to open the doors of opera to a broader audience, all while being serenaded by the Opera Orchestra.

A Night of Culinary and Musical Harmony

The illustrious stage of the Opéra-Comédie will host a dinner prepared by the esteemed Michelin-starred chef Guillaume Leclère. Guests will have the rare opportunity to experience the convergence of fine dining and the performing arts, with each course accompanied by a selection of musical pieces performed live by the Opera Orchestra. This initiative by the Cercle des Mécènes, co-chaired by Maia Paulin and Monique Cavalier, signifies a novel approach to attracting new patrons and enriching the cultural tapestry of Montpellier.

Engaging a Wider Audience

The decision to host a dinner on the opera's stage stems from a desire to demystify the world of opera and make it accessible to a more diverse audience. Following the success of the first edition in November 2022, which saw 170 participants, this event underscores the potential of the arts to unite people from various backgrounds. By inviting the community to partake in this unique experience, the Opéra-Comédie and the Cercle des Mécènes aim to foster a deeper appreciation for the arts and encourage patronage.

Supporting the Arts

This event not only promises an unforgettable evening for its attendees but also plays a crucial role in supporting the cultural endeavors of the Opera Orchester national de Montpellier Occitanie. Recently, Altémed signed an agreement to support the opera's cultural actions with a generous donation of 200,000 € for the current season. Such partnerships are vital for the sustenance and growth of the arts, enabling the opera to continue its legacy of excellence and innovation.

As the stage is set for this remarkable fusion of culinary mastery and musical talent, the Opéra-Comédie looks forward to welcoming guests to an evening that promises to be a feast for the senses. Through initiatives like these, the opera house not only showcases its magnificent venue but also reaffirms its commitment to broadening the appeal of opera and ensuring its vibrancy for future generations.