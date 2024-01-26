Of Love and Lust Elevates Music Scene with 'Insane Desire' Mixed by Gareth Jones

Of Love and Lust (OLAL), an international music group, has set the music world abuzz with the release of their latest single, "Insane Desire." The track, now available across various music platforms, is a harmonious blend of digital and analog synthesizers, guitars, and vocals. Amplifying the experience, an official music video was released on YouTube, allowing fans to enjoy a visual interpretation of the song.

Unleashing a Unique Sonic Experience

OLAL's "Insane Desire" stands out for its ingenious use of samples recorded with the state-of-the-art Barnaby 3D Audio microphone. This innovative technology adds another dimension to the listening experience, making the track a sensory delight. The song was mixed by the acclaimed Gareth Jones, known for his work with Depeche Mode and various other notable artists.

Gareth Jones: The Maestro at Work

Jones's influence on "Insane Desire" is unmistakable. His knack for merging elements of modern electronic dance music with the distinctive eighties synth pop sound has created a unique sonic footprint for the track. This fusion of styles is quickly gaining traction across the globe, resonating with both long-time OLAL fans and newcomers to the band's music.

OLAL: A Melting Pot of Talent

The group consists of band members from four different countries, each bringing their unique musical influences to the table. OLAL includes Rush from Germany, Kuzman from Macedonia, Jones from the UK, and Christie, Alex Baum, and Skunk from the United States. Baum, the band's 33-year-old drummer and multi-instrumentalist, will be taking center stage in Los Angeles during the GRAMMY Awards week in February 2024 for a series of interviews.

