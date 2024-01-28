Oeksound Unveils Bloom: A New Era in Adaptive Tone Shaping

In the world of professional audio, Finnish company Oeksound has been a remarkable trendsetter with its solution-oriented audio processors. Known for its exceptional plug-ins like Soothe2 and Spiff, the company has now launched a new innovative plug-in named Bloom. The latest addition to Oeksound's repertoire is an adaptive tone shaper, designed to rectify perceived tonal imbalances in audio signals, thus transforming the sound into a smoother and more polished version.

Advancement Towards Adaptive Processing

Bloom's core functionality revolves around its dynamic adaptability to the signal. It maintains a natural sound even when significant modifications are made, a testament to Oeksound's advancement towards adaptive processing. This adaptability makes Bloom stand out, as it is more transparent than an equalizer, making it a versatile tool for both fixing audio issues and creative sound sculpting.

Intuitive and User-Friendly

Keeping up with Oeksound's reputation, Bloom is intuitive and user-friendly. It offers a primary "amount" control that helps in balancing sound and four frequency balance sliders for tone shaping. Adding to its suite of features, the plug-in also includes a squash mode for frequency-dependent compression. Additional features like attack and release controls, mid/side functionality, and a low latency mode further enhance the user experience, making the plug-in a comprehensive tool for audio professionals.

Bloom: Marking a New Era

Bloom marks Oeksound's first studio plug-in release in four years, following the success of their previous products. It represents a significant leap forward in the company's product line, combining superior technology with user-friendly design. With its real-time adaptive process, Bloom is poised to set a new standard in professional audio, taking Oeksound's legacy of innovation a step further.