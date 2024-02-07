Notable Grammy Nominees Lack Spotlight During Awards Show

The recent 2024 Grammy Awards show sparked controversy as several notable nominees were conspicuously absent from the spotlight. Despite significant accomplishments and promising nominations, these artists were overshadowed, raising questions about the industry's recognition practices.

Renowned Artists Relegated to the Shadows

Jon Batiste, a previous Album of the Year winner, was consigned to perform in the In Memoriam section, with no mention of his current nominations for Album and Song of the Year. His latest work, "World Music Radio", maintained a decent standing on the iTunes album chart despite modest sales.

Other Notable Snubs

Janelle Monae's "The Age of Pleasure", another Album of the Year contender, did not receive any prominence during the show. Despite being present in the audience and having sold 140,000 copies since its release, the album remained unfeatured. Similarly, Lana Del Rey, whose album "Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard?" was nominated for Album of the Year and received widespread acclaim, was left out of the limelight, neither performing nor appearing on stage.

Best New Artist Nominees Overlooked

Adding to the list of snubs were most of the Best New Artist nominees. Artists like Jelly Roll, Victoria Monet, Noah Kahan, War and Treaty, and Gracie Abrams, despite their promising talent and notable nominations, were absent from the event's features.

The Grammy Awards, though a prestigious platform for recognition, seem to have fallen short in acknowledging a multitude of deserving artists, leaving audiences and industry insiders to question the selection and recognition processes at play.