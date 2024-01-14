Norway’s Melodi Grand Prix 2024: First Three Finalists Emerge

The inaugural semi-final round of Norway’s Melodi Grand Prix 2024 has drawn to a close at the NRK Studios, Marienlyst, Oslo. The event, steered by the charismatic duo, Marion Ravn and Fredrik Solvang, witnessed the emergence of the first three finalists. These artists were bestowed the honor of reaching the finals based on votes cast through the NRK app.

Melodi Grand Prix 2024 – A New Wave of Change

Bringing a fresh wave of change, this year’s Grand Prix introduced a series of new alterations. The number of proposals per semi-final has been pared down and pre-released tracks are now permissible. The voting mechanisms have also undergone a significant transformation, with the public having a larger say in the final verdict.

Artists and Their Journey

Six talented participants graced the stage with their performances in the first semi-final round. Among the notable highlights was the hologram duet by Elizabeth Andreassen and Jan Werner Danielsen which grabbed the spotlight. Nonetheless, the ultimate decision was made by the audience who cast their votes for their preferred entries.

Marching Towards the Grand Finale

Ahead lies two more semi-finals, scheduled for January 20 and January 27, also set to unfold at the NRK Studios. Each of these rounds will feature six competing artists, from which three will be selected to proceed to the Grand Final. The Grand Final, scheduled for February 3, will see these finalists compete for the national title and potentially the privilege to represent Norway in the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden.