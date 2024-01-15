en English
K-Pop

NOMAD Pre-releases ‘Eye 2 eye’, Paving the Way for a New Wave in K-POP

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
NOMAD Pre-releases ‘Eye 2 eye’, Paving the Way for a New Wave in K-POP

The K-POP sphere is buzzing with anticipation as NOMAD Entertainment pre-releases a lyric video for ‘Eye 2 eye’, a single from its forthcoming 1st EP on the group’s official YouTube channel. The song, imbued with a romantic narrative of enduring love, serves as a tantalizing glimpse into the group’s musical prowess.

NOMAD: Redefining K-POP Landscape

Composed of five members – DOY, SANGHA, ONE, RIVR, and JUNHO, NOMAD, an acronym for Need Our Microphone And Dances, is set to make waves in the K-POP industry. With an unwavering passion for performance and a bold vision to infuse a fresh take on dancing and staging, the group is all set to present a broad musical spectrum to their fans.

Debut EP: A Melodious Offering

The group’s 1st EP, available in two distinct versions, A and B, is an audacious offering of seven tracks. Four songs, including ‘Lights on’, ‘Eye 2 eye’, ‘Automatic’, and ‘Oasis’, have been pre-released, setting the stage for their official debut. With two title tracks, ‘California love’ and ‘No pressure’, and an additional song titled ‘Let me love you’, the EP promises an enchanting musical journey.

Collaboration with Global Music Maestros

The EP’s production highlights NOMAD’s boldness and confidence, with DOY, the group’s leader, playing an instrumental role in its creation. The EP also bears the imprint of globally renowned producers such as DK, Jayrah Gibson, Chacha Malone, and Damon Sharpe. Their involvement underscores NOMAD’s potential and the agency’s ambition to create a new wave in the K-POP industry, having previously collaborated with prominent artists across the K-POP and international music scenes.

K-Pop Music South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

