Noluntu J Spearheads Movement, Plans Collaboration Spree with Bulawayo's Finest Female Rappers

Noluntu J, a towering figure in Bulawayo's rap scene, recently announced plans for extensive collaborations with local female artistes. Her announcement came during a performance at the ForTheCity women's edition gig, hosted at Stop Over Bar and Restaurant, where she was a guest artiste. Known affectionately as "Ndlunkulu," the Winning hit-maker has long been a vocal advocate for Bulawayo's hip-hop community, earning accolades and representing the city on national platforms.

Empowering Female Voices

"I have been impressed by the level of talent here. It's a clear sign we're moving in the right direction," said Noluntu J. She expressed a strong desire to work with Bulawayo's burgeoning female rap talent, highlighting an artiste named Swazy as a prime example of the talent she aims to collaborate with. Noluntu J's initiative to collaborate more extensively within the city's rap scene is set to change the game for female emcees in Bulawayo.

Spotlight on Talent

Her impact isn't just in collaborations; Noluntu J has also showcased her prowess by spotlighting male rappers, challenging gender norms in the industry. She has previously worked with Zhezhingtonz on the track Hero and is eager to expand her collaboration portfolio. Her accolades include the 2023 Zim Hip-hop Awards Best Live Act winner and Best Female nominee, further cementing her influence in the genre.

Building a Community

The ForTheCity women's edition gig not only served as a platform for Noluntu J's announcement but also highlighted the depth of talent within Bulawayo's female rap scene. From TBK to Lisa K Chidz, the event showcased a range of artistes, supported by notable figures like Mzoe7 and Mitchell "Michy Zee" Banda, one of the event's organisers, who praised the turnout and performances. The ForTheCity hip-hop movement, through events like these, aims to elevate Bulawayo-based rappers, providing a monthly stage at Stop Over Bar and Restaurants to showcase their talent.

As Noluntu J forges ahead with her collaboration plans, the potential for Bulawayo's female hip-hop scene to reach new heights is undeniable. Her initiative is more than just music; it's about creating a supportive community that empowers and celebrates the voices of female rappers in a traditionally male-dominated industry.