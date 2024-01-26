Noah Kahan Dominates Official Singles Chart with 'Stick Season'

It's a strong start to the year for Noah Kahan, whose single 'Stick Season' continues to reign supreme on the Official Singles Chart, securing its number one position for the fourth week running. With 8.7 million streams in the UK, it's not only the most popular track of the moment but also a testament to Kahan's growing influence in the music industry.

Double Triumph for Noah Kahan and Sam Fender

In a noteworthy development, Kahan's latest offering, 'Homesick,' a collaboration with Sam Fender, has made its debut at number five on the chart. This marks the second top 10 success for both artists in the UK, further solidifying their foothold in the music scene. Fender's previous hit, 'Seventeen Going Under,' also made a surprising re-entry into the Top 40, reflecting his enduring popularity.

Resurgence of Classic Hits and New Peaks

However, it's not just the new tracks that are making waves. The chart has also witnessed the resurgence of classic hits, with Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 'Murder on the Dancefloor' climbing its way up to number two. This comes at a time when 'Saltburn' by Emerald Fennell is receiving notable attention due to its BAFTA nominations. Meanwhile, Natasha Bedingfield's 'Unwritten,' which features in the new rom-com 'Anyone But You,' has also risen to number 13, demonstrating the power of film to reignite interest in music.

Emerging Artists and Nostalgic Tracks

It's a dynamic time on the Official Singles Chart, reflecting a blend of current hits, emerging artists, and nostalgic tracks making a comeback. Artists such as Flo Milli, Benson Boone, Ella Henderson with Rudimental, Chris Brown, Songer, Becky Hill with Sonny Fodera, David Kushner, and the team of Kygo and Ava Max have all achieved new peaks or entries within the Top 40. The chart's variety and fluidity underscore the evolving tastes of music lovers and the exciting landscape of the UK music scene.