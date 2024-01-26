NØ MAN's New Album 'Glitter and Spit': A Powerful Reflection of Activism and Experience

With a rich history of shaping the screamo underground scene, Majority Rule, a Virginia hardcore band, has undeniably left a significant mark on the music industry. As the members part ways and form new alliances, the legacy continues. Today, we delve into the story of NØ MAN, a band formed by three former Majority Rule members and Maha Shami, who once featured in their song 'Packaged Poison' in 2003.

The Genesis of NØ MAN

In 2017, Majority Rule reunited for shows, inspiring three of its members to form a new band, NØ MAN, together with Maha Shami. Known for their intense fury, NØ MAN has two albums under their belt and was also featured in Jeremy Bolm's screamo compilation 'Balladeers, Redefined'.

Coming Soon: 'Glitter And Spit'

Building on their momentum, NØ MAN is now preparing to release a new album, 'Glitter And Spit', this spring. The title track is already out, offering fans a taste of what lies ahead. The album was recorded by band member Matt Michel, known for his work with other groups such as Portrayal Of Guilt and .gif from god.

Inspiration From Harsh Realities

The inspiration for 'Glitter And Spit' stems from Shami's experiences in Palestine, where she faced harsh realities. The title track is a powerful expression of anger and frustration, challenging the romanticized notion of an 'angry woman' and disturbing the existing status quo. It reflects on the distortion of one's identity by others. The album aims to address the systemic violence against Palestine, amplifying the band's message of activism.