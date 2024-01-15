Nmixx Unveils Second EP ‘Fe3O4: Break’: A Leap into ‘Nmixx Pop’

The dawn of 2024 echoes with the rhythmic pulsations of the K-pop realm as girl group Nmixx prepares to enthral fans with their second EP, ‘Fe3O4: Break.’ Known for their innovative ‘nmixx pop’ style, the group seamlessly blends diverse genres into a symphony of sound, creating a distinct auditory palette. Their latest offering, the lead track ‘Dash,’ is a harmonious fusion of old-school hip-hop and pop funk, promising a fresh musical experience.

Auditory Adventure

The EP unfolds as an auditory adventure with seven songs, including the already released ‘Sonar (Breaker).’ Each track is a testament to the group’s versatility and musical prowess. The members of Nmixx have expressed their satisfaction with the new music, highlighting the refreshing shifts in melody and rhythm that define their evolving soundscape.

Magnetic Attraction

Titled ‘Fe3O4,’ after magnetic substances, the album symbolizes Nmixx’s magnetic allure, inviting more fans into their captivating musical universe. The new EP marks the commencement of the band’s third album series, following the successful ‘New Frontier’ and ‘Docking Station.’ The narrative arc of this series charts the group’s journey towards a utopian world, ‘mixxtopia,’ a place where music transcends barriers, and harmony reigns supreme.

Nmixx’s Journey: Past, Present, and Future

As Nmixx approaches their second debut anniversary next month, the release of ‘Fe3O4: Break’ reflects their musical growth and the unwavering support of their fanbase. The group’s member, Gyujin, voiced her aspiration to exude more confidence on stage, signalling the band’s commitment to ongoing personal and artistic growth.